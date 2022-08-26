More Events:

August 26, 2022

Celebrate the start of fall with pumpkin beer at Ardmore's new food festival

The suburban community's event features live music, games and Oktoberfest-inspired dishes on Saturday, Sept. 24

Maggie Mancini
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Fall
Fall for Ardmore

Check out live music, Oktoberfest-inspired food and a beer garden in Downtown Ardmore on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. Fall for Ardmore is an expansion of the area's existing Oktoberfest celebration and celebrates the beginning of the season.

Fall is just around the corner. In between back-to-school chaos and shorter days, there are plenty of festivals and harvest celebrations to enjoy as the weather starts cooling down.

Fall for Ardmore will expand on the town's annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Schauffele Plaza. The event features live music, food, shopping and beer from local breweries.

MORE: Watch a glassblowing demonstration and shop for art during Chestnut Hill's fall festival

While the festival is free to enter, advanced ticket packages are available. Tickets start at $24 for four beer tickets, or $45 for eight beer tickets. VIP tickets cost $95 and include reserved table seating for up to 8 people at a beer garden. Additional beer tickets will be available at the event for $7 each. 

Participating breweries include Tired Hands Brewing Co., Levante Brewery and Iron Hill Brewery. Check out seasonal favorites like Trendler Oktoberfest and Trendler Kolsch from Tired Hands, as well as Iron Hill's Pumpkin Ale and Oktoberfest. 

"We are thrilled to introduce Fall for Ardmore to the Ardmore community," said Nancy Scarlato, executive director of the Ardmore Initiative. "The event is everything we know and love about Ardmore Oktoberfest, expanded to include all the businesses downtown. Downtown Ardmore comes alive during our fall celebration each year, and now we can include even more Ardmore favorites. We can't wait to see everyone raise a glass, enjoy music and family fun, and celebrate our small businesses." 

Restaurants like Sophie's BBQ, Jack McShea's of Ardmore, Ripplewood Whiskey and Craft, Delice de Chocolat, John Henry's, Manatawny Still Works, Autana Authentic Venezuelan Food and Twenty-One Pips will be serving Oktoberfest-inspired food. Dishes include bratwurst with sauerkraut on pretzel rolls, Bavarian pretzels, pierogies, house-made pork frankfurters, pork belly, brisket and ribs. 

Live music will be provided by Whiskey Logic, a rock-and-roll cover band playing hits from the 60s to the 90s — everything from The Beatles to The Talking Heads.

Small businesses in the town will be hosting sale promotions and other special attractions, including face-painting and sidewalk sales.

Updates and more information about the festival will be provided on Destination Ardmore's website

Fall for Ardmore

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
2 to 6 p.m. | Free, with VIP tickets available
Schauffele Plaza
99 Cricket Terrace
Ardmore, PA 19003

Maggie Mancini

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

