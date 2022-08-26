Celebrate the start of fall with pumpkin beer at Ardmore's new food festival

Fall is just around the corner. In between back-to-school chaos and shorter days, there are plenty of festivals and harvest celebrations to enjoy as the weather starts cooling down.

Fall for Ardmore will expand on the town's annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Schauffele Plaza. The event features live music, food, shopping and beer from local breweries.

While the festival is free to enter, advanced ticket packages are available. Tickets start at $24 for four beer tickets, or $45 for eight beer tickets. VIP tickets cost $95 and include reserved table seating for up to 8 people at a beer garden. Additional beer tickets will be available at the event for $7 each.

Participating breweries include Tired Hands Brewing Co., Levante Brewery and Iron Hill Brewery. Check out seasonal favorites like Trendler Oktoberfest and Trendler Kolsch from Tired Hands, as well as Iron Hill's Pumpkin Ale and Oktoberfest.

"We are thrilled to introduce Fall for Ardmore to the Ardmore community," said Nancy Scarlato, executive director of the Ardmore Initiative. "The event is everything we know and love about Ardmore Oktoberfest, expanded to include all the businesses downtown. Downtown Ardmore comes alive during our fall celebration each year, and now we can include even more Ardmore favorites. We can't wait to see everyone raise a glass, enjoy music and family fun, and celebrate our small businesses."

Restaurants like Sophie's BBQ, Jack McShea's of Ardmore, Ripplewood Whiskey and Craft, Delice de Chocolat, John Henry's, Manatawny Still Works, Autana Authentic Venezuelan Food and Twenty-One Pips will be serving Oktoberfest-inspired food. Dishes include bratwurst with sauerkraut on pretzel rolls, Bavarian pretzels, pierogies, house-made pork frankfurters, pork belly, brisket and ribs.

Live music will be provided by Whiskey Logic, a rock-and-roll cover band playing hits from the 60s to the 90s — everything from The Beatles to The Talking Heads.



Small businesses in the town will be hosting sale promotions and other special attractions, including face-painting and sidewalk sales.

Updates and more information about the festival will be provided on Destination Ardmore's website.

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

2 to 6 p.m. | Free, with VIP tickets available

Schauffele Plaza

99 Cricket Terrace

Ardmore, PA 19003