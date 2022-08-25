More Events:

Watch a glassblowing demonstration and shop for art during Chestnut Hill's fall festival

The event will feature live music and over 100 craft vendors along Germantown Avenue on Sept. 25

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Chestnut Hill Fall Festival Courtesy of/Fall for the Arts Festival

Chestnut Hill's 37th annual Fall for the Arts Festival will take over Germantown Avenue from Abington Avenue to Hartwell Lane from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Check out art demonstrations, live music, and more than 100 arts and crafts vendors while celebrating the beginning of fall.

While we're still several weeks away from the beginning of fall, stores have already started selling pumpkin spice lattes, apple cider donuts and Halloween decorations. 

To celebrate the official start next month, Germantown Avenue in Chestnut Hill will be transformed into an outdoor marketplace for the Fall for the Arts Festival. On Sunday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., check out art demonstrations, live music and over 100 arts and craft vendors.

Visitors can check out Makers Village, which runs along Germantown Avenue from Abington Avenue to Hartwell Lane. It will feature live demonstrations from glassblowers, weavers and potters. Guests also can shop for art, including oils, watercolors, etchings, photography, sculpture, pottery, wood crafts, jewelry and accessories. 

Fall for the Arts Makers VillageCourtesy of/Fall for the Arts Festival

Check out Makers Village along Germantown Avenue from Abington Avenue to Hartwell Lane, featuring live art demonstrations and more than 100 arts and crafts vendors selling locally-made goods.


The Sustainability Hub will run in the opposite direction, from Abington Avenue to Hartwell Lane. It features makers, individuals and organizations that are working to support a more sustainable Philadelphia. Speakers will be on site to discuss what's happening at the forefront of green innovation, while vendors sell sustainable goods. 

Hilltop Books — the non-profit bookstore owned by the Friends of Chestnut Hill Library — will host book sales inside the Sustainability Hub and at the intersection of Germantown Avenue and Bethlehem Pike. 

The playground at Jenks Elementary School, 8301 Germantown Ave., will be turned into a children's Fun Fest. Kids under the age of 10 can enjoy face paintings, arts and crafts and plenty of food options. 

Fall for the ArtsWendy Concannon/Fall for the Arts Festival

Check out live music on two stages. The Bethlehem Pike Stage at 8701 Germantown Ave. will feature Jonathan Savage & The Classic Rockers from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., followed by Melissa Martin & The Mighty Rhythm Kings from 2 to 5 p.m. The Buckley Park Stage at the corner of Germantown Avenue and Hartwell Lane will feature the Dukes of Destiny from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., followed by City Rhythm from 2 to 5 p.m.


Live music includes Jonathan Savage & The Classic Rockers at the Bethlehem Pike Stage, 8701 Germantown Ave., from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Blues band Melissa Martin & The Mighty Rhythm Kings will follow from 2 to 5 p.m. 

At the Buckley Park Stage, located on the corner of Germantown Avenue and Hartwell Lane, check out blues band Dukes of Destiny from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Cover band City Rhythm will take the stage from 2 to 5 p.m. to close out the festival. 

For those looking to check out some fall comfort food or get a refill on your pumpkin spice latte, more than a dozen restaurants, cafes and bakeries will be open. You can check out a full list on the Chestnut Hill Business District's website

Fall for the Arts Festival

Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free
Germantown Avenue (from Abington Avenue to Hartwell Lane)
Philadelphia, PA 19118

