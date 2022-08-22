More Events:

August 22, 2022

Dance under the stars during Rittenhouse Square's dinner party next month

Proceeds from the event will go to park maintenance and the Project HOME charity

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Ball on the Square Rittenhouse Andre Flewellen/Courtesy

The 2022 Ball on the Square in Rittenhouse Square Park will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 11:30 p.m. The annual charity event hosted by Friends of Rittenhouse Square features food, drinks and live music.

An annual fundraising event for Rittenhouse Square is returning next month, but this year there will be a new twist on the classic tradition.

Ball on the Square: A Taste of Philly is being hosted by the Friends of Rittenhouse Square on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 11:30 p.m. The event will feature food, drinks and dancing under the stars in Rittenhouse Square Park. Tickets start at $275 and can be purchased online.

Previously hosted as just "Soiree" or "Ball" on the Square, this year's party combines the best elements from previous events.

Food and beverage vendors include Parc, Rogue, Barclay Prime, Di Bruno Bros, Dolce Italian, Garces and Marathon.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. with a VIP champagne toast and networking period, where guests are invited to mingle with friends, community leaders, industry professionals and business owners. A private sit-down dinner with first-access to food, an open bar and live band will follow. The main party begins at 7:30.

Beautiful Blooms is decorating the park to create plenty of photo opportunities. Live music will be provided by Snacktime Philly, BVTLive!, DJ Hollywood, DJ Caution and DJ Diamond.

Ball on the Square raises funds for the park's maintenance and beautification. This year, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Project HOME charity, which provides housing, employment opportunities, medical care and education to those experiencing homelessness or poverty.

Friends of Rittenhouse Square was created in 1976 to address the gap between city funding and maintenance needs of the park. The organization is rolling out a campaign that will add 165 new benches to the park, due to wear and tear caused by an increase in visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sponsorships for the new benches are being sold to honor loved ones.

Ball on the Square

Wednesday, Sept. 14
6 to 11:30 p.m. | tickets start at $275
Rittenhouse Square
210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

