Dance under the stars during Rittenhouse Square's dinner party next month

An annual fundraising event for Rittenhouse Square is returning next month, but this year there will be a new twist on the classic tradition.

Ball on the Square: A Taste of Philly is being hosted by the Friends of Rittenhouse Square on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6 to 11:30 p.m. The event will feature food, drinks and dancing under the stars in Rittenhouse Square Park. Tickets start at $275 and can be purchased online.

Previously hosted as just "Soiree" or "Ball" on the Square, this year's party combines the best elements from previous events.

Food and beverage vendors include Parc, Rogue, Barclay Prime, Di Bruno Bros, Dolce Italian, Garces and Marathon.

