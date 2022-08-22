Forsythia is bringing back an original menu item to celebrate its third anniversary

Forsythia is continuing its Industry Night series Monday, Aug. 29, with a three-year anniversary extravaganza featuring themed cocktails, cheese demos, vinyl and birthday cake.

But first, the French bar and restaurant in Old City is bringing back an item from the restaurant's opening menu.

Tuna Collar Amandine, featuring Fresno chili, heart of palm and ponzu, was a fan favorite back in 2019. Diners can enjoy the dish from Wednesday, Aug. 24, through Friday, Aug. 26, while supplies last.

During its Industry Nights, held on the last Monday of the month, Forsythia aims to include a rotating collection of collaborations with locally-owned and operated businesses, and August's event will be no different.



Guest bartender Donnie Browning, of Bridget Foy's, will be serving up elevated, modernized '80s-inspired craft cocktails, while executive chef Emily Chellew, of Cry Baby Pasta, will team up with Forsythia's chef Christopher Kearse for a curated menu of complimentary snacks and small plates.

Along with the special food and drinks, '80s-focused vinyl will be spun all evening by Guy Smith (also known as DJ Jack Tripper), the beverage director at Bridget Foy's and Cry Baby Pasta.

Julia Birnbaum, founder of the Philly Cheese School, will present cheese and pairings demos with complimentary samples during the event.

To cap off August's Industry Night and commemorate three years of business, Forsythia will give slices of birthday cake to all in attendance.

Forsythia's Industry Night is aimed toward restaurant industry professionals finishing up their shifts or work weeks. During each event, local purveyors are included through demos, food collaborations, performances and guest bartenders. No reservations are required.



The modern French restaurant was opened by Kearse, formerly of Will BYOB in East Passyunk, in August 2019. It began as a Wednesday through Sunday dinner spot, and now serves brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

August Industry Night

Monday, Aug.297-11 p.m.Forsythia233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19105