More Culture:

August 16, 2019

Chef Christopher Kearse opening Forsythia, new French restaurant

European cafes inspired the look of the Old City restaurant

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Forsythia Philadelphia restaurant Source/Facebook

Forsythia is a new French restaurant from chef Christopher Kearse opening on Aug. 23 in Old City.

Chef Christopher Kearse will open his new restaurant, Forsythia, later this month, on Friday, Aug. 23.

The French restaurant and bar in Old City will serve dinner nightly. Menu highlights include rabbit porchetta, bouillabaisse and corn agnolotti with lamb ragu and porcini. 

Also, those with a sweet tooth will be excited to know a petit four tower will be offered to end the meal.

RELATED: High Street Pizzeria is back for one night only this summer | At Whiskey Bonanza, more than 100 varieties will be available to sample | The Bourse announces it will transform into a beer hall for Oktoberfest

Kearse said that Forsythia's large kitchen allows him more room to experiment than his kitchen at Will BYOB, which he closed in April to focus on his new venture.

"Forsythia is an extension of my evolution as a chef. It's the next step. It's not Will 2.0," he stated in a press release. 

"Will was very focused around one ingredient. (At Forsythia) it's so much a cross section of ingredients. It's more fun. It's classic French technique, but creative and with a twist," he explained.

As for the new restaurant's look, it was inspired by European cafes but given a modern vibe via Philadelphia-based interior designers PS & Daughters.

There's table seating for 60 guests, an L-shaped marble-topped bar that seats 14 and an open kitchen. The color scheme of white, green, black and gray is repeated throughout.

At the bar, guests can order cocktails, wines (mostly French) and wine-based cocktails. There will also be two beers on tap.

Forsythia – the name comes from the street in Levittown where Kearse grew up – will be open seven days a week for dinner

The bar will open daily at 4:30 p.m. and kitchen at 5 p.m. with last orders at 10 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. 

Walk-ins will be accepted at the bar and lounge in the front of the restaurant. Reservations for dinner can be made on Resy or by calling (215) 644-9395. 

The restaurant's address is 233 Chestnut St.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Openings Old City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection after the second preseason game
081619ClaytonThorson

Investigations

Nearly $1 million in counterfeit smartphones seized at Philly port
Counterfeit phones

Mental Health

FCC proposes three-digit phone number for suicide prevention hotline
988 Suicide Hotline 08152019

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Jaguars preseason game
Miles-Sanders_081519_usat

Vacations

Lokal Hotel with salt water pool opens in Cape May, New Jersey
Lokal Hotel in Cape May, New Jersey

Family-Friendly

Marvel superheroes exhibit at Franklin Institute extended due to popularity
Carroll - Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, exhibit at The Franklin Institute

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved