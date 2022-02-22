Old City’s popular French restaurant Forsythia adding weekend brunch service in March

Philadelphia has plenty of weekend brunch options to choose from, but now a popular French eatery has decided to join and is sure to be a welcomed addition.

Following a year of success amid a stressed business landscape, Old City's Forsythia is adding brunch service every Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m, beginning on March 5-6.

The restaurant will showcase a new, elevated menu featuring small plates, egg-dishes, entrees, and a list of seasonal craft cocktails.

"We're pumped to be adding brunch service for our neighbors in Old City and new guests to enjoy," said Christopher Kearse, chef and owner of Forsythia. "Following the success we've had in the last few years, this expansion is a noteworthy step in the right direction for us. We look forward to switching it up and adding more seasonal dishes as we head into spring."

Highlights from the brunch menu are listed below:

• FB&J: fois gras mousse, Buddha's hand, Sauternes wine, fig leaf gelee

• Wagyu Beef Tartare Tartine: whole wheat sourdough, dijon, cured egg yolk

• Smoked Salmon Benedict: potato rosti, sour cream, Meyer lemon hollandaise

• Black Truffle Omelette: Comte cheese, caramelized onion, Bibb lettuce

• Caviar and Crepes: Osteria caviar, smoked sturgeon rillette

• Burger Royale: Raclette, comeback sauce, Bibb lettuce

• Steak and Eggs: Grilled Teres major, sunny side up egg, bordelaise

• Melted Raclette, Serrano Ham Sandwich: cornichons, mustard, French baguette

• Yeasted Waffle: Vermont maple syrup, cultured butter, red wine berry jam

• Half Dozen Oysters: WiAnno oysters, Uni Champagne Mignonette



Those who take part in the new brunch offerings can choose from a collection of seasonal cocktails. Current options include the Maison de la Fraise, made with bourbon, strawberry shrub, Benedictine liqueur, and black walnut bitters. The La Vie en Rose is made with gin, Lillet Rose, lime-thyme cordial, and Luxardo maraschino cherries.

The Lafayette is made with rum, Creme de Cassis, and dry cider, while the Pamplemousse Bulles is made with grapefruit-infused vodka, grapefruit, Campari, and sparkling wine.

Forsythia opened in August 2019 after Kearse closed his former place, Will BYOB. The restaurant has expanded a bit since its original opening, despite the troubles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from its food, Forsythia is known for its French disco parties. The most recent funky celebration took place on New Year's Eve.

Proof of vaccination for indoor dining is not currently required by Philadelphia's Department of Public Health, but masks are when not actively eating or drinking.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made through Resy.

Saturdays and Sundays, beginning March 5-6

10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Forsythia

233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19105