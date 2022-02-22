More Events:

February 22, 2022

Old City’s popular French restaurant Forsythia adding weekend brunch service in March

Christopher Kearse's intimate bistro will serve plates and crafted cocktails every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Popular Old City French restaurant Forsythia will premiere its new weekend brunch service on March 5-6 from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m, and each weekend after that.

Philadelphia has plenty of weekend brunch options to choose from, but now a popular French eatery has decided to join and is sure to be a welcomed addition.

Following a year of success amid a stressed business landscape, Old City's Forsythia is adding brunch service every Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m, beginning on March 5-6. 

The restaurant will showcase a new, elevated menu featuring small plates, egg-dishes, entrees, and a list of seasonal craft cocktails.

"We're pumped to be adding brunch service for our neighbors in Old City and new guests to enjoy," said Christopher Kearse, chef and owner of Forsythia. "Following the success we've had in the last few years, this expansion is a noteworthy step in the right direction for us. We look forward to switching it up and adding more seasonal dishes as we head into spring." 

Highlights from the brunch menu are listed below: 

FB&J: fois gras mousse, Buddha's hand, Sauternes wine, fig leaf gelee
Wagyu Beef Tartare Tartine: whole wheat sourdough, dijon, cured egg yolk
Smoked Salmon Benedict: potato rosti, sour cream, Meyer lemon hollandaise
Black Truffle Omelette: Comte cheese, caramelized onion, Bibb lettuce
Caviar and Crepes: Osteria caviar, smoked sturgeon rillette
Burger Royale: Raclette, comeback sauce, Bibb lettuce
Steak and Eggs: Grilled Teres major, sunny side up egg, bordelaise
Melted Raclette, Serrano Ham Sandwich: cornichons, mustard, French baguette
Yeasted Waffle: Vermont maple syrup, cultured butter, red wine berry jam
Half Dozen Oysters: WiAnno oysters, Uni Champagne Mignonette

Those who take part in the new brunch offerings can choose from a collection of seasonal cocktails. Current options include the Maison de la Fraise, made with bourbon, strawberry shrub, Benedictine liqueur, and black walnut bitters. The La Vie en Rose is made with gin, Lillet Rose, lime-thyme cordial, and Luxardo maraschino cherries. 

The Lafayette is made with rum, Creme de Cassis, and dry cider, while the Pamplemousse Bulles is made with grapefruit-infused vodka, grapefruit, Campari, and sparkling wine. 

Forsythia opened in August 2019 after Kearse closed his former place, Will BYOB. The restaurant has expanded a bit since its original opening, despite the troubles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Aside from its food, Forsythia is known for its French disco parties. The most recent funky celebration took place on New Year's Eve. 

Proof of vaccination for indoor dining is not currently required by Philadelphia's Department of Public Health, but masks are when not actively eating or drinking. 

Reservations are encouraged and can be made through Resy

Saturdays and Sundays, beginning March 5-6
10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Forsythia
233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19105

