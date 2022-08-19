Get a taste of beer-infused barbecue during Urban Farmer's outdoor festival

While the end of summer is quickly approaching, there are still plenty of ways to get your warm weather fix and have fun in the sun before the season is over.

Urban Farmer is partnering with East Passyunk's Cartesian Brewing for the third installment of its "Beer BQ" series on Thursday, Aug. 25. From 4 to 8 p.m., enjoy lawn games, brews and live music from Call Me Felix on the Logan Square steakhouse's patio.

The team at Urban Farmer will be serving up barbecue dishes made with Cartesian's beer. All items come served a la carte or as a $55 platter with cornbread, baked heirloom beans, house bread, coleslaw and butter pickles.

The menu includes applewood smoked beef brisket mopped with Foundrist Stout barbecue sauce for $20, and grilled jumbo shrimp skewers served with a butter glaze made from One Night, Seven Days Kolsch for $22.

Another plate is smoked chicken wings for $18, which are marinated in a brine made with Saison Blonde and then spiced with espelette. There also will be pork baby back ribs served in a Stratospheric Ambitions Hazy IPA glaze for $20.

Previous "Beer BQ" events at the restaurant this summer were done with Victory Brewing and Workhorse Brewing Co.

Urban Farmer opened on the bottom floor of the Logan Hotel in December 2015. The menu features small plates, salads and a large selection of steaks. The bar has a long list of beers from breweries including Victory Brewing, Tröegs, Yards, Sly Fox, Workhorse, Yuengling, Lancaster Brewing and Wyndridge Farm.

Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

4 to 8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Urban Farmer Front Patio

1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA 19103