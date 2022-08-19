More Events:

August 19, 2022

Get a taste of beer-infused barbecue during Urban Farmer's outdoor festival

The restaurant is teaming up with Cartesian Brewing for a night of lawn games and live music on Aug. 25

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Barbecue
081922 Urban Farmer.png Courtesy of/Urban Farmer

Urban Farmer is partnering with Cartesian Brewing for its third 'Beer BQ' event on Aug. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. The outdoor festival will feature beer-infused barbecue, lawn games and live music on the restaurant's front patio.

While the end of summer is quickly approaching, there are still plenty of ways to get your warm weather fix and have fun in the sun before the season is over. 

Urban Farmer is partnering with East Passyunk's Cartesian Brewing for the third installment of its "Beer BQ" series on Thursday, Aug. 25. From 4 to 8 p.m., enjoy lawn games, brews and live music from Call Me Felix on the Logan Square steakhouse's patio.

MORE: Sample from 100 whiskey varieties during Twisted Tail's tasting next month

The team at Urban Farmer will be serving up barbecue dishes made with Cartesian's beer. All items come served a la carte or as a $55 platter with cornbread, baked heirloom beans, house bread, coleslaw and butter pickles. 

The menu includes applewood smoked beef brisket mopped with Foundrist Stout barbecue sauce for $20, and grilled jumbo shrimp skewers served with a butter glaze made from One Night, Seven Days Kolsch for $22.

Another plate is smoked chicken wings for $18, which are marinated in a brine made with Saison Blonde and then spiced with espelette. There also will be pork baby back ribs served in a Stratospheric Ambitions Hazy IPA glaze for $20. 

Previous "Beer BQ" events at the restaurant this summer were done with Victory Brewing and Workhorse Brewing Co.

Urban Farmer opened on the bottom floor of the Logan Hotel in December 2015. The menu features small plates, salads and a large selection of steaks. The bar has a long list of beers from breweries including Victory Brewing, Tröegs, Yards, Sly Fox, Workhorse, Yuengling, Lancaster Brewing and Wyndridge Farm.

"Beer BQ"

Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022
4 to 8 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
Urban Farmer Front Patio
1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Barbecue Logan Square Restaurants Beer Center City Festivals Food Steakhouse Brewery Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Videos

Featured

iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment
Purchased - Two young women exercising on stairs

Bariatric surgery can help people lose weight, improve health

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Wetland revitalization begins at FDR Park in effort to improve wildlife, plant habitat
FDR Wetland

Weather

Philly could see some rain Saturday and Sunday, but most of the weekend will be dry
Philly weather 81822

Illness

Philly's monkeypox data reveal racial disparities that recall early COVID-19 response
Monkeypox Outbreak Data Philly

Eagles

Why the Eagles should trade for Browns RB Kareem Hunt
081922KareemHunt

Celebrities

Jazmine Sullivan to appear on upcoming season of 'The Voice' as John Legend's advisor
Jazmine Sullivan The Voice

Parties

Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle
Diner en blanc 22 logan square

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved