Try over 100 varieties of whiskey during a tasting event at the Twisted Tail

The Twisted Tail is celebrating Bourbon Heritage Month this September with a tasting event that will feature specialty cocktails and more than 100 varieties of whiskey.

Whiskey Bonanza is taking place on Thursday, Sept. 15 from 7 to 10 p.m. at 509 S. 2nd St. The event includes a bartending competition, food trucks and live music. General admission tickets are available for $60.

Bartenders will incorporate each variety of whiskey into original cocktails for guests to vote on. Participating distilleries include Buffalo Trace Distillery, Chicken Cook Whiskey, New Liberty Distillery, Woodford Reserve Distillery, Heaven Hill Distillery, Few Spirits and Widow Jane Distillery.

"I look forward to the Whiskey Bonanza every year because we give whiskey lovers the opportunity to try a variety of spirits with the experts," said George Reilly, master craftsman at The Twisted Tail, in a release. "It's also not a coincidence that we host the Bonanza during Bourbon Heritage Month; there are very few things more American than bourbon, and having the privilege to hold this event in the birthplace of America, the celebration is imbued with virtue and nostalgia."

Courtesy of/Punch Media Whiskey Bonanza is a celebration that coincides with Bourbon Heritage Month, which was established in 2007 as a way to honor America's 'native spirit.'

Bourbon Heritage Month is an annual celebration of America's "native spirit" and its history, according to a U.S. Congress resolution passed in 1964. The national observance was officially declared in 2007. Former Kentucky Sen. Jim Bunning sponsored the first measure and the largest event is held every year in Bardstown, Kentucky.

While whiskey and bourbon are similar, they differ in a few distinct ways. Bourbon is a certain type of whiskey that is made with at least 51% corn, is aged only in new charred oak barrels and has no color or flavor additives. It also needs to be distilled at no higher than 160 proof – or 80% alcohol by volume.

"The history of American whiskey began in 17th century Pennsylvania," said Reilly. "Settlers from Eastern Europe set up their homesteads and farms in Pennsylvania, and started planting rye seeds en masse, distilling any extra grain into whiskey. The Twisted Tail aims to honor their history and celebrate the spirit's evolution with the vast offerings of Whiskey Bonanza and an extensive brown spirits selection boasting over 70 whiskeys, available year round."

The Twisted Tail also is hosting a "Meet the Maker" event each Friday in September, featuring two to three whiskey brands and opportunities for one-on-one conversations with experts and master blenders.

The events are free with RSVP and are kept intimate with limited space. Check out more information on Twisted Tail's website.

Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022

7 to 10 p.m. | $60

The Twisted Tail

509 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19147