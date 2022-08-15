Sample food from Philly's top chefs at MANNA's charity dinner

MANNA, the nutrition services nonprofit that has provided meals to Philadelphians living with serious illnesses for more than 30 years, is hosting its annual "Main Course" fundraiser at Water Works by Cescaphe on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Chefs from more than a dozen of Philly's top restaurants and bakeries will showcase cuisine throughout the evening for guests to enjoy. The event begins at 6 p.m. General admission tickets range from $150-300.

The meal will be accompanied by a silent auction. Items include an Omakase dinner for two at Royal Sushi & Izakaya, the opportunity to co-host 92.5 XTU's "Afternoon Drive" alongside Nicole Michalik and a private brewing and dining experiencing at Conshohocken Brewing Co.



"We're thrilled to be partnering with such prominent chefs for an evening that will continue to benefit our mission of delivering nutritious meals and counseling to individuals battling critical illnesses," MANNA CEO Sue Daughtery said. "MANNA is fortunate to have the chefs and our sponsors shine a light on the power of food as medicine and to bring further awareness to the value of providing medically tailored meals to our neighbors who need them the most."

Live music will be provided by Jellyroll, a Philly-based wedding band.



Check out the full list of participating chefs below.

• Eli Collins: a. kitchen + bar

• Judy Bi: bao logy

• Roberto Gutierrez: Cescaphe

• Alberto Sandoval: Condesa

• Stephanie Willis: Everybody Eats Philly

• Khoran Horn: Guard House

• Ashley James: Di Bruno Bros.

• Christopher Curtin: Eclat Chocolate

• Tova du Plessis: Essen Bakery

• Omar Tate and Cybille St. Aude-Tate: Honeysuckle Provisions

• Eric Gantz: MANNA

• Anthony Bonnett: Moshulu

• Ari Miller: Musi

• Kiki Aranita: Poi Dog

• Aaron Paik: Rex at the Royal

• Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran: Safran Turney Hospitality

Jennifer Carroll, of Carroll Couture Cuisine, was picked to act as chef chair and James Beard Award finalist Eli Kulp, of High Street Hospitality, was chosen as chef advisor.



"It is an incredible honor to continue supporting MANNA's mission and serve as chef chair for the this year's 'Main Course' event," Carroll said. "MANNA provides an invaluable service to the most vulnerable members of our community, and I am privileged to have the opportunity to play such a significant role in helping spread awareness about their mission."

MANNA first opened in 1990, providing meals to Philly residents dying of AIDS.

In the 32 years since the nonprofit began delivering nutritious meals to sick residents, the organization has worked to provide medically-tailored meals created in their in-house kitchen. MANNA has served more than 19 million meals to more than 40,000 people.

Thursday, Sept. 15

6 p.m. | $150-300

Water Works by Cescaphe

640 Waterworks Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19130