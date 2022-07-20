More Events:

July 20, 2022

Forsythia in Old City to continue Industry Night series with hoagies, Phillies game screening

The latest installment at the French restaurant on July 25 will also feature a knife sharpening demonstration

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food and Drink Restaurants
072022-Chef-Christopher-Kearse-forsythia-1.png Lexy Pierce/Courtesy

Forsythia, a contemporary restaurant located in Old City, hosts an Industry Night Series event the final Monday evening of each month, aimed toward restaurant industry professionals. This month's event, on July 25, features hoagies, a guest bartender, the Phillies game, and a knife-sharpening demo.

Forsythia, the popular contemporary French bar and restaurant in Old City, invites restaurant industry professionals to unwind after a long day's work at the next installment of its Industry Night Series.

On Monday, July 25 from 7 to 11 p.m., guests can enjoy a hoagie collaboration, a guest bartender, knife sharpening demonstrations and a screening of the Phillies game in the restaurant's dining room.

MORE: The Dutch to debut three-course tasting menu with returning favorites from Fond

Chef Christopher Kearse, formerly of Will BYOB in East Passyunk, opened Forsythia in August 2019. The restaurant started as a Wednesday through Sunday dinner spot, and in March 2022 it started serving weekend brunch as well.

The restaurant's Industry Night Series, which began in April 2022, is held the final Monday evening of each month, and is aimed toward restaurant industry professionals getting done their shifts or enjoying the end of their work weeks.

This month's installment will feature hoagies prepared by Kearse and Matt Buddah of Liberty Kitchen, a deli and market serving South Kensington and Fishtown. 

Chris Sandstrom, of neighboring restaurant Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen, will be behind the bar pouring saisons from Forest & Main Brewing Co. and ciders from Ploughman Ciders. 

Along with the delicious food and drink, guests can enjoy a knife sharpening demo by Corey Richards of Steel & Stone, a new Philadelphia-based knife-sharpening service, and the Phillies vs. Braves game streamed live on a massive projector.

Looking ahead, Forsythia's Industry Night Series will feature a different guest bartender each month, and will continue to collaborate with local purveyors on food offerings, demos and performances during the events. 

No reservations are required for attendees.

July Industry Night

Monday, July 25
7 p.m. to 11 p.m. | free entry
Forsythia
233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19105

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food and Drink Restaurants Old City Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones

Just In

Must Read

Business

Macy's to open Toys 'R' Us shops at all U.S. locations ahead of holiday shopping season
Toys R Us at Macys

Sponsored

Free, family-friendly summer concerts
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Prevention

Nasal COVID-19 vaccines may be better at preventing infections, experts say
COVID nasal vaccines

Eagles

Eagles 2022 training camp preview: Cornerback
Darius_Slay_Eagles_Camp_Frese.jpg

Music

Watch Philly's Alex G play his new single 'Runner' on 'The Tonight Show'
Alex G Fallon

Entertainment

Eastern State Penitentiary to host immersive play about U.S. prison system
Eastern State Penitentiary The Box End of Isolation tour

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved