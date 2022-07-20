Forsythia in Old City to continue Industry Night series with hoagies, Phillies game screening

Forsythia, the popular contemporary French bar and restaurant in Old City, invites restaurant industry professionals to unwind after a long day's work at the next installment of its Industry Night Series.

On Monday, July 25 from 7 to 11 p.m., guests can enjoy a hoagie collaboration, a guest bartender, knife sharpening demonstrations and a screening of the Phillies game in the restaurant's dining room.

Chef Christopher Kearse, formerly of Will BYOB in East Passyunk, opened Forsythia in August 2019. The restaurant started as a Wednesday through Sunday dinner spot, and in March 2022 it started serving weekend brunch as well.

The restaurant's Industry Night Series, which began in April 2022, is held the final Monday evening of each month, and is aimed toward restaurant industry professionals getting done their shifts or enjoying the end of their work weeks.



This month's installment will feature hoagies prepared by Kearse and Matt Buddah of Liberty Kitchen, a deli and market serving South Kensington and Fishtown.

Chris Sandstrom, of neighboring restaurant Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen, will be behind the bar pouring saisons from Forest & Main Brewing Co. and ciders from Ploughman Ciders.

Along with the delicious food and drink, guests can enjoy a knife sharpening demo by Corey Richards of Steel & Stone, a new Philadelphia-based knife-sharpening service, and the Phillies vs. Braves game streamed live on a massive projector.

Looking ahead, Forsythia's Industry Night Series will feature a different guest bartender each month, and will continue to collaborate with local purveyors on food offerings, demos and performances during the events.

No reservations are required for attendees.

July Industry Night

Monday, July 257 p.m. to 11 p.m. | free entryForsythia233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19105