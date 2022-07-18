More Events:

July 18, 2022

The Dutch to debut three-course tasting menu with returning favorites from Fond

'The Dutch After Dark' costs $45 per person and begins on Wednesday, July 20

Maggie Mancini
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
The Dutch Dinner

The Dutch — the popular breakfast and lunch spot in South Philadelphia — is debuting a multi-course prix fixe dinner menu beginning on Wednesday, July 20. Each meal is $45 per person, with an option to add wine pairings for an additional $15 per person.

The Dutch — a popular breakfast and lunch spot in South Philadelphia — recently expanded to include dinner service, and is now adding a multi-course prix fixe menu featuring new dishes, as well as some returning favorites from Fond. 

"The Dutch After Darkwill be available beginning on Wednesday, July 20 and costs $45 per person. It includes a three-course menu with an appetizer, entree, and dessert. Guests can add a specially curated wine pairing for an additional $15 per person. 

MORE: Old City's first 'wedding stroll' features more than 45 restaurants, clothing stores, and venues

"We're excited to have guests who typically know of us as a brunch destination, get to experience our dinner menu in a way that's accessible and portrays our most popular items," said Chef Kevin Waters, executive chef at The Dutch. "Our goal with 'The Dutch After Dark' is to constantly evolve the menu while keeping it fresh and new, and to engage our neighbors in an enjoyable experience at The Dutch for both brunch and dinner." 

Owners Lee Styer and his wife, pastry chef Jessie Prawlucki-Styer, have been cooking together since they met in culinary school in 2003. 

After working together at Le Bec-Fin, they opened their first restaurant, Fond, in 2009. The restaurant was a perfect blend of both of their culinary styles — Lee Styer's Dutch and Pennsylvania Dutch ancestry, with Prawlucki-Styer's pastries and desserts. 

The restaurant closed in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the duo opened The Dutch in 2016 and its sister restaurant, The Dutchess, earlier this year. The Pennsport restaurant serves coffee and breakfast items during the day, and burgers, sandwiches, and other options at night. 

Each of the courses provided by "The Dutch After Dark" gives guests an option to choose from one of three dishes. The full menu is listed below. 

First Course: 

• Grilled caesar salad, tomato, croutons 
• Spinach salad, poppy seeds, goat cheese, strawberries 
• Fond's chicken liver mousse, pickled red onion, toast

Second Course: 

• Fish and chips, skate wing, tartare sauce 
• Fond's pork belly, pickled vegetables, olive oil smashed potatoes 
• "Dutch" mussels and fries, Lebanon bologna, cream cheese, scallion

Third Course:

• Lemon cheesecake, brown butter graham crust, raspberry coulis, blackberries 
• Malted milk chocolate ice cream, dark chocolate ganache, chocolate crumble, peanut brittle 
• Strawberry rhubarb crisp, almond oat crumble, vanilla bean ice cream
The Dutch is open for dine-in service Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., and for dinner service 4 to 9 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, the restaurant is open 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m.

'The Dutch After Dark'

Begins Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Hours vary by day | $45 per person, optional $15 for wine pairings
The Dutch
1537 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19147

