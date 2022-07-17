More Events:

July 17, 2022

Old City's first 'wedding stroll' features more than 45 restaurants, clothing stores, and venues

On Aug. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m., sip, sample, and taste food and drink from historic Philadelphia's most popular restaurants and catering businesses

By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Wedding Stroll Courtesy of/Brae Howard

More than 45 wedding shops and venues are available to tour during Old City District's inaugural 'Wedding Stroll' on Aug. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is free but prior registration is required.

Though the traditional wedding season is nearly over, Old City is promoting its wedding services with an inaugural "Wedding Stroll" from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. 

Check out more than 45 small businesses, including clothing shops, restaurants, catering businesses, and small venues and sample from some of historic Philadelphia's most popular wedding shops. The neighborhood includes more than 300 independent businesses, nearly 50 of which have opened in the last year.

"48 new businesses have opened in Old City so far since 2021, and many of them are wedding-specific businesses, or businesses that offer wedding services," said Job Itzkowitz, executive director of Old City District. "This event highlights independently-owned businesses that can help you prepare for your big day."

The event is free to attend, but prior registration is required. All couples will be entered to win a $1,000 wedding gift basket which includes gifts from several of Old City's most popular wedding shops. 

Each shop will be open for the duration of the event, and sample offerings will differ based on availability. The full list of wedding attire businesses — including dress shops and suit shops — are listed below. 

Atelier Bianca (234 Arch St.): Complimentary refreshments and a tour through the private showroom 
Bella Bridesmaids (30 S. Bank St.): Visit the shop to learn more about the collection 
Damari (72 N. 2nd St.): Visit the shop and learn more about the collection 
Lovely Bride (237 Market St.): Visit the space while stylists answer all your questions about gown designers 
Mari Mi Bridal (323 Race St.): Come tour the shop and learn more about the collection 
Philly Bride (16 S. 3rd St.): Browse custom-made wedding dresses while sipping complimentary sparkling drinks 
SuitShop (65 S. 2nd St.): Enjoy refreshments, tour the collection, and chat with the team about styling your wedding day

"I opened Lovely Bride in Old City nine years ago," said Ivy Kaplin, owner of Lovely Bride. "The neighborhood was, and is, the perfect fit. The mix of old historical charm with modern independent boutiques makes it a great destination to spend the day. Bridal shopping is an experience so this allows our clients and their guests to come to us, have a relaxing meal nearby, stop in some cute clothing stores, and really make a day of it."  

Old City Lovely BrideCourtesy of/Love Me Do Photography

Lovely Bride is just one of more than 45 wedding shops and venues available to tour during Old City District's first 'Wedding Stroll.' From 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 3, try out everything you'll need for your big day.


The full list of restaurants and catering businesses offering wedding services in Old City are listed below. Check them out from 5 to 8 p.m. for the wedding stroll. 

American Vegan Center (17 N. 2nd St.): Providing tips for regular weddings including vegan guests, and also for couples who want an all-vegan wedding, with experienced vegan wedding caterers available to answer questions and provide samples 
Amina (104 Chestnut St.): Visit the restaurant and learn more about wedding offerings 
Cuba Libre Restaurant and Rum Bar (10 S. 2nd St.): Enjoy a few light bites and sips, take a photo of the wedding wall, and tour the space 
Fork (306 Market St.): Visit the restaurant to learn more about wedding offerings 
Forsythia (233 Chestnut St.): Visit the restaurant to learn more about wedding offerings 
La Peg (140 N. Columbus Blvd.): Complimentary light bites, tour the venue, and talk to staff about the space 
Old City Kitchen and Old City Social (216-218 Market St.): Visit the space to learn more about wedding offerings 
The Olde Bar (125 Walnut St.): Visit the restaurant to learn more about wedding offerings 
Panorama Wine Bar (14 N. Front St.): Visit the restaurant to learn more about wedding offerings 
The Plough & The Stars (123 Chestnut St.): Visit the restaurant to learn more about wedding offerings 
Positano Coast (212 Walnut St.): Visit the restaurant to learn more about wedding offerings. Also, sample homemade Arancini, with beef ragu, peas, rice, and tomato coulis 
Riverwards Produce (146 N. Bread St.): Tour the market. Available for catering, floral, and hospitality baskets 
Royal Boucherie (52 S. 2nd St.): Visit the restaurant to learn more about wedding offerings 
Shane Confectionery (110 Market St.): Visit the restaurant to learn more about wedding offerings

Damari Wedding StrollCourtesy of/Damari

There are more than 300 independently owned businesses in Old City, many of them that include wedding services, according to the Old City District.


Venues that will be open for tours and additional services are available below. 

Arch Enemy Arts (109 Arch St.): Tour the gallery and ask staff about the wedding venue 
Arch Street Meeting House (320 Arch St.): Explore the historic museum and wedding venue 
Christ Church and Christ Church Neighborhood House (20 N. American St.): Tour the venue and ask questions 
FringeArts (140 N. Columbus Blvd.): Visit the venue and learn about wedding offerings 
Hilton Philadelphia at Penn's Landing (201 S. Columbus Blvd.): Visit the venue and learn more about wedding offerings 
Historic St. George's UMC (235 N. 4th St.): Tour and ask questions 
Kick Axe Throwing (232 Market St.): Axe throwing in a lodge atmosphere 
Kimpton Hotel Monaco (433 Chestnut St.): A wedding/sales consultant will be on-site to show the ballrooms and Stratus Lounge 
Power Plant Productions (230 N. 2nd St.): Tour the venue, enjoy light bites from Feativities Catering, cocktails from Breakthru Beverage, with discount parking passes available 
Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District (400 Arch St.): Visit the hotel and learn about wedding offerings 

"We opened in Old City because we absolutely love the atmosphere and charm of this section of the city," said Jacqueline ryan and Mabree Burris, owners of JM&Co. "You should visit Old City if you are looking for the best in the business when it comes to weddings and events. This neighborhood is full of experts and it's wonderful to be surrounded by fellow ‘friendors’ and the most talented group of people when it comes to making someone's day unforgettable." 

Other wedding services, including photography studios, dance studios, and hair and makeup offerings are listed below.

Art in the Age (116 N. 3rd St.): Visit and learn more about wedding offerings
Asya Photography (16 N. 3rd St.): Visit and learn more about wedding offerings 
Chick Invitations (241 Race St.): Visit and learn more about wedding offerings 
Fred Astaire Dance Studio (205 Arch St.): Visit and learn more about wedding offerings 
Hitched (67 N. 2nd St.): Enjoy champagne, beer, and cocktails while trying on men's and women's wedding bands 
Independence Orthodontics (14 S. 3rd St.): Visit and learn more about wedding offerings 
Kari Skin (325 Cherry St.): Visit and learn more about wedding offerings 
Kelab Events & Design (230 S. 2nd St.): Visit and learn more about wedding offerings 
JM & Co. (116 Arch St.): Tour the studio, sip on complimentary champagne while trying out lip oil and a lipstick demo for wedding makeup 
NE Flower Boutique (60 N. 2nd St.): Brief consultation and a complimentary bridal bouquet worth up to $300 for all that set a date with an official wedding coordinator 
Victoria Roggio Beauty (219 Cuthbert St.): Visit and learn more about wedding offerings

For more information, visit Old City District's official website.

Old City Wedding Stroll

Aug. 3, 2022
5 to 8 p.m. | Free with registration
Various locations
Philadelphia, PA 19106

