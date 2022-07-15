More Events:

July 15, 2022

University City Dining Days to feature lunch and dinner deals at over 20 restaurants

Patrons can experience the best cuisine in West Philly at discounted prices July 21-31

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
University City Dining Days offers diners 11 days worth of deals all over West Philadelphia. From Thursday, July 21, through Sunday, July 31, diners can experience the diverse flavors of the area through limited-time three-course menus for a set price at top local restaurants.

Enjoy a delicious three-course meal for just $20, $30 or $40 during University City Dining Days, 11 days worth of deals all over West Philadelphia.

From Thursday, July 21, through Sunday, July 31, University City District once again presents the promotion, allowing diners to experience the diverse flavors of the area through limited-time three-course menus for set prices at participating restaurants.

MORE: Six Flags Great Adventure's new Summer Vibes Festival features live acts, colorful spectacles and photo ops

Participating restaurants serving $20 dinners: Chengdu Famous Food, Dahlak, El Taco, HipCityVeg, Loco Pez West Philly, New Deck Tavern, Pattaya Thai Cuisine, Thai Singha House, and Woosa Bubble Tea.

Participating restaurants serving $30 dinners: City Tap House, Copabanana University City, Imperial Caribbean and Seafood, Lulu Cafe, Misconduct Tavern, and Renata's Kitchen

Participating restaurants serving $40 dinners: Aksum, Booker's Restaurant and Bar, CO-OP, Dim Sum House by Jane G's, 48th Street Grille, Irie Entree, Kpod, LaScala's Fire, Louie Louie, Sang Kee Noodle House, Walnut Street Cafe, White Dog Cafe, World Cafe Live


A full list of participating restaurants serving $20, $30 and $40 lunches, including many of the above restaurants and other favorites such as Jezabel's, can be found online

