University City Dining Days to feature lunch and dinner deals at over 20 restaurants

Enjoy a delicious three-course meal for just $20, $30 or $40 during University City Dining Days, 11 days worth of deals all over West Philadelphia.

From Thursday, July 21, through Sunday, July 31, University City District once again presents the promotion, allowing diners to experience the diverse flavors of the area through limited-time three-course menus for set prices at participating restaurants.

Participating restaurants serving $20 dinners: Chengdu Famous Food, Dahlak, El Taco, HipCityVeg, Loco Pez West Philly, New Deck Tavern, Pattaya Thai Cuisine, Thai Singha House, and Woosa Bubble Tea.

Participating restaurants serving $30 dinners: City Tap House, Copabanana University City, Imperial Caribbean and Seafood, Lulu Cafe, Misconduct Tavern, and Renata's Kitchen



Participating restaurants serving $40 dinners: Aksum, Booker's Restaurant and Bar, CO-OP, Dim Sum House by Jane G's, 48th Street Grille, Irie Entree, Kpod, LaScala's Fire, Louie Louie, Sang Kee Noodle House, Walnut Street Cafe, White Dog Cafe, World Cafe Live

A full list of participating restaurants serving $20, $30 and $40 lunches, including many of the above restaurants and other favorites such as Jezabel's, can be found online.