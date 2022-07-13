More Events:

July 13, 2022

Six Flags Great Adventure's new Summer Vibes Festival features live acts, colorful spectacles and photo ops

The amusement park also is reverting its Bizarro roller coaster to its original Medusa theme – but with a new color scheme

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Amusement Parks
Six Flags Summer Vibes Festival Courtesy of/Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Great Adventure is hosting a new Summer Vibes Festival from July 16 through Aug. 14, featuring colorful spectacles, live performances, photo opportunities and specialty food and drink.

Six Flags Great Adventure has a lot to celebrate during its 2022 season, including the launch of its new Summer Vibes Festival and the return of the Medusa rollercoaster.

The Summer Vibes Festival is a colorful event that brings vibrant food and drink specials, live entertainment and plenty of photo opportunities to the amusement park daily from Saturday, July 16, through Sunday, Aug. 14.

During the festival, there will be six zones full of unique food and fun for guests to explore: "Under the Sun," featuring a colorful umbrella canopy; "Whirly Way," featuring a huge pinwheel tunnel; "Splash of Color," featuring drumming painters; "Forgotten Garden," featuring beautiful transformative planters; "Wacky Wavy Way," featuring a DJ and air dancers; and "Summer St.," which is the cool-down zone.

The live entertainment also will include street acrobats, a dance troupe and a jump rope brigade. 

Other experiences include the "Showcase Vibes" theater experience, featuring interactive lights and sound, and the "Skull Mountain Six Remix," which gives the Skull Mountain indoor coaster a Summer Vibes makeover with music and synchronized lights. 

The festival will include many delicious specialty food and drink offerings, such as the Summer Heat Sriracha Carnitas Burrito, Fruity Cereal Funnel Cake, Very Berry Cotton Candy Crazy Shake and Blood Orange Lemonade.

On top of the Summer Vibes Festival excitement, Six Flags is in the process of renovating the Bizarro rollercoaster back to its original Medusa form. 

Six Flags Medusa rollercoaster

Medusa was unveiled in 1999 as the world's first floorless, top-rail rollercoaster, but 10 years later was rebranded to Bizarro. This year, the rollercoaster is being rebranded back to its original form, but with some updates, including a new color palette, logo, theming and Gold Rush-era backstory.

The Medusa rollercoaster remains operational during the rebranding process. Both Summer Vibes Festival and Medusa are included with park admission.

Six Flags Summer Vibes Festival

Saturday, July 16, through Sunday, Aug. 14
10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily | One-day passes start at $44.99
Six Flags Great Adventure
1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson Township, NJ 08527

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Amusement Parks Six Flags Festival New Jersey Theme Parks Roller Coasters

Videos

Featured

Limited - DOM IRRERA at Live!

Dom Irrera to perform at Live! Casino & Hotel this month
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer

Just In

Must Read

Business

Center City Starbucks among 16 U.S. cafes to close due to workers' safety concerns
Starbucks Center City Closing

Sponsored

Entertainment heats up at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - DOM IRRERA at Live!

Women's Health

French drugmaker asks FDA to approve first over-the-counter birth control pill
OTC Birth Control

Flyers

Live NHL Free agency tracker: Flyers sign a pair of free agents, per report
27_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

TV

Quinta Brunson makes Emmys history with nominations for 'Abbott Elementary'
Quinta Brunson Emmys

Family-Friendly

Genie's Secret Bazaar at Fashion District Philadelphia features fortune tellers, magicians and acrobats
Genie's Secret Bazaar Fashion District Philadelphia

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved