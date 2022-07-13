Six Flags Great Adventure's new Summer Vibes Festival features live acts, colorful spectacles and photo ops

Six Flags Great Adventure has a lot to celebrate during its 2022 season, including the launch of its new Summer Vibes Festival and the return of the Medusa rollercoaster.

The Summer Vibes Festival is a colorful event that brings vibrant food and drink specials, live entertainment and plenty of photo opportunities to the amusement park daily from Saturday, July 16, through Sunday, Aug. 14.

During the festival, there will be six zones full of unique food and fun for guests to explore: "Under the Sun," featuring a colorful umbrella canopy; "Whirly Way," featuring a huge pinwheel tunnel; "Splash of Color," featuring drumming painters; "Forgotten Garden," featuring beautiful transformative planters; "Wacky Wavy Way," featuring a DJ and air dancers; and "Summer St.," which is the cool-down zone.

The live entertainment also will include street acrobats, a dance troupe and a jump rope brigade.

Other experiences include the "Showcase Vibes" theater experience, featuring interactive lights and sound, and the "Skull Mountain Six Remix," which gives the Skull Mountain indoor coaster a Summer Vibes makeover with music and synchronized lights.

The festival will include many delicious specialty food and drink offerings, such as the Summer Heat Sriracha Carnitas Burrito, Fruity Cereal Funnel Cake, Very Berry Cotton Candy Crazy Shake and Blood Orange Lemonade.

On top of the Summer Vibes Festival excitement, Six Flags is in the process of renovating the Bizarro rollercoaster back to its original Medusa form.

Medusa was unveiled in 1999 as the world's first floorless, top-rail rollercoaster, but 10 years later was rebranded to Bizarro. This year, the rollercoaster is being rebranded back to its original form, but with some updates, including a new color palette, logo, theming and Gold Rush-era backstory.

The Medusa rollercoaster remains operational during the rebranding process. Both Summer Vibes Festival and Medusa are included with park admission.

Saturday, July 16, through Sunday, Aug. 1410:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily | One-day passes start at $44.99Six Flags Great Adventure1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson Township, NJ 08527