Bounce The Mall to bring world's 'largest ball pit' to Philadelphia Mills

The Philadelphia Mills shopping mall is about to become a lot more fun for kids on weekends during the month of July.

Bounce The Mall, a new touring family attraction, is bringing an assortment of bounce houses to the Northeast Philly mall. The attraction will be open Saturdays and Sundays from July 9 through July 31.

Bounce The Mall features eight inflatable attractions, including a customized sports arena, a silent disco dome with DJs, a 600-foot obstacle course and selfie stations.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect is "Balls in The Mall: the Largest Ball Pit on the Planet," a 10-thousand-square-foot ball pit containing 250,000 balls. It can hold up to 100 people at a time. While inside the gargantuan pit, guests can enjoy live entertainment from a central stage.

There are also features for adults, including a "Bounce Cafe" of food trucks and a patio to relax while the kids bounce around.

"[Bounce The Mall] is a playful inflatable festival set to brighten up otherwise drab and boring parking lots across the nation," said Cameron Craig, co-founder of XL Event Lab, the company that produces Bounce The Mall. "This is going to be family-friendly entertainment unlike anything ever produced, and we can't wait to see the reactions from kids and adults alike."

All-access tickets start at $21 for a 90-minute pass, and can be purchased online. Advanced tickets are encouraged, as the event is expected to sell out. Several dates at Philadelphia Mills already have sold out.

The attraction, which is traveling to popular malls throughout the country, is a collaboration between XL Event Lab and Simon, the company that owns Philadelphia Mills.

"Bounce The Mall is a tremendous fit for our properties and we're very confident this event will have a meaningful impact on all who come and visit us," said Joshua Ginsburg, vice president of business development for Simon Media Experience.

July 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 30-31Times vary | Tickets start at $21Philadelphia Mills1455 Franklin Mills Circle, Philadelphia, PA 19154