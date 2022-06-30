Upper Darby Summer Stage to feature Disney magic for 47th theater season premiere

After a virtual season in 2020 and added restrictions in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Upper Darby Summer Stage is back with a magical first show for its 47th season.

Summer Stage, a children's theatre program, returns with performances of "Disney Around the World," a family-friendly musical revue full of new and classic Disney tunes. It features popular songs from movies including "Frozen II," "Encanto," "Aladdin," "The Lion King," "Coco" and "Mary Poppins Returns."

The show's plot involves a group of students putting together a project called "All the World's a Stage," with themes of travel and diversity highlighted throughout.

"We're going to incorporate folk dance traditions to link the songs together," said Deirdre Finnegan, the show's director. "We're trying to find connections in movement to show how our human connection exists through different cultures."

Starring in the show are local actors Andy Brown of Philadelphia, Maggie Shelton of Ridley Park, Kuber Sharma and Taron Goldsboro of Upper Darby, Morgan Murray of Garnet Valley, and Rebekah Halliday of Broomall.

The hour-long show will have three 10:30 a.m. matinee performances on Wednesday, July 6, Thursday, July 7, and Friday, July 8. On July 7, there will also be an evening performance at 7 p.m. All shows take place at Upper Darby Performing Arts Center in Drexel Hill. Tickets range from $10 to $14 and can be purchased online.



If you can't make it to "Disney Around the World," don't fret – Summer Stage is presenting more shows throughout the season, including "Moana Jr.," "Elf Jr.," and "The Spongebob Musical."

Wednesday, July 6, Thursday, July 7, Friday, July 810:30 a.m. (plus evening show July 7) | $10-$14Upper Darby Performing Arts Center601 N. Lansdowne Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA 19026