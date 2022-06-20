Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square for first time in three years

For the first time since 2019, the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival will light up Franklin Square.

The celebration of light and culture, which runs from Tuesday, June 21 to Sunday, Aug. 7, is taking place for the fifth time after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival includes "more than 30 larger-than-life lantern displays throughout Franklin Square," according to Historic Philadelphia. Plus, the iconic 200-foot-long dragon lantern, which had been replaced with a phoenix in 2019, is back this year.

Along with the colorful lanterns and countless photo ops, visitors can enjoy authentic cultural stage performances and a brand new Franklin Square Fountain Show created specifically for the 2022 festival.

A variety of food and drinks will be available for guests to purchase, including selections of Asian cuisine, American fare, and drinks from the Dragon Beer Garden, which will be open nightly.

Franklin Square's Parx Liberty Carousel and Philly Mini Golf will be open to attendees for special discounted prices with festival admission. Those looking to purchase souvenirs can check out the Pagoda Gift Shop, which boasts lantern-inspired gifts, light-up toys, apparel, and more.

Anyone who attends the festival can bring their tickets or receipts to nearby participating businesses in Chinatown for special discounts through "Panda Promotions."

Ticket prices range from $12-$23, and can be purchased on the Historic Philadelphia website or at the door. The festival runs each night from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., with timed tickets required on Fridays and Saturdays.

Franklin Square will still be free and open to non-festival visitors from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

2022 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

Tuesday, June 21, through Sunday, August 7

6-11 p.m. | $12-$23 per person

Franklin Square

200 6th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102