More Events:

June 20, 2022

Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square for first time in three years

The celebration of light and culture runs Tuesday, June 21 through Sunday Aug. 7

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Family Friendly
Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival Pandas Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The 2022 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival returns to Franklin Square in Center City from Tuesday, June 21 to Sunday, Aug. 7. The celebration of light and culture includes more than 30 larger-than-life lantern displays, including the iconic 200-foot-long dragon lantern, which returns this year.

For the first time since 2019, the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival will light up Franklin Square.

The celebration of light and culture, which runs from Tuesday, June 21 to Sunday, Aug. 7, is taking place for the fifth time after being canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival includes "more than 30 larger-than-life lantern displays throughout Franklin Square," according to Historic Philadelphia. Plus, the iconic 200-foot-long dragon lantern, which had been replaced with a phoenix in 2019, is back this year.

Along with the colorful lanterns and countless photo ops, visitors can enjoy authentic cultural stage performances and a brand new Franklin Square Fountain Show created specifically for the 2022 festival. 

A variety of food and drinks will be available for guests to purchase, including selections of Asian cuisine, American fare, and drinks from the Dragon Beer Garden, which will be open nightly. 

Franklin Square's Parx Liberty Carousel and Philly Mini Golf will be open to attendees for special discounted prices with festival admission. Those looking to purchase souvenirs can check out the Pagoda Gift Shop, which boasts lantern-inspired gifts, light-up toys, apparel, and more.

Anyone who attends the festival can bring their tickets or receipts to nearby participating businesses in Chinatown for special discounts through "Panda Promotions."

Ticket prices range from $12-$23, and can be purchased on the Historic Philadelphia website or at the door. The festival runs each night from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., with timed tickets required on Fridays and Saturdays.

Franklin Square will still be free and open to non-festival visitors from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

2022 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

Tuesday, June 21, through Sunday, August 7
6-11 p.m. | $12-$23 per person
Franklin Square
200 6th St., Philadelphia, PA 19102
Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Family Friendly Franklin Square Center City Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCP Catto 22

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - Blithe Spirit Main Photo

Supernatural hilarity takes the stage in Noël Coward’s 'Blithe Spirit' at Walnut Street Theatre

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Wildfire burns at Wharton State Forest in South Jersey, leading to evacuations
Wharton State Forest fire

Sponsored

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - CCP Catto 22

Men's Health

Fatherhood offers many health benefits and can serve as motivation to adopt new habits
Fatherhood health benefits

phillies

Phillies need a bonafide, reliable closer — where can they get one?
Phillies-Seranthony-Dominguez_062022_USAT

Food & Drink

Kevin Hart to open plant-based fast-food restaurant Hart House
Kevin Hart restaurant

Performances

Mann Center to screen popular movies with live orchestral film score performances
Mann Center Star Wars

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved