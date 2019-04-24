More Culture:

April 24, 2019

PHOTOS: The 2019 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

Ahead of this year's festival, artisans put the finishing touches on more than 2,000 lanterns

Wings are installed on the giant phoenix at a preview event for the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival, Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Using traditional Chinese methods, artisans have worked tirelessly over the past month assembling by hand 2,000 individual lanterns for the 2019 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival. More than 20,000 LED lights will illuminate 29 larger-than-life displays placed throughout Franklin Square. 

The festival runs from May 1  through June 30 from 6 p.m until 11 pm daily and requires a ticket for entry. Franklin Square will continue to be free and open to the public during daytime hours. Visitors can learn more about the festival here.

The following is a set of images from a preview of the installation ahead of the May 1 opening.

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival will be held at Franklin Square beginning on May 1, 2019.


The 2019 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival will be held at Franklin Square from May 1 through June 30.


20,000 LED lights are used to illuminate 2,000 individual lanterns placed throughout Franklin Square.


The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival consists of over 2,000 individual lanterns.


The head of the giant phoenix lantern at a preview event for the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival, Wednesday, April 24, 2019.


A giant lantern is assembled at Franklin Square ahead of the 2019 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival, which opens on May 1, 2019.


Artisans carry a leg of the giant phoenix, which weighs more than 6,000-pounds and is 200-feet long.


Artisans from Tianyu Arts & Culture Inc. piece together a giant lantern at Franklin Square ahead of the 2019 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival.


29 larger-than-life illuminated displays fill all corners of Franklin Square ahead of the festival's opening on May 1, 2019.



