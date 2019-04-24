PHOTOS: The 2019 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival

Wings are installed on the giant phoenix at a preview event for the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival, Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
Using traditional Chinese methods, artisans have worked tirelessly over the past month assembling by hand 2,000 individual lanterns for the 2019 Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival. More than 20,000 LED lights will illuminate 29 larger-than-life displays placed throughout Franklin Square.
The festival runs from May 1 through June 30 from 6 p.m until 11 pm daily and requires a ticket for entry. Franklin Square will continue to be free and open to the public during daytime hours. Visitors can learn more about the festival here.
The following is a set of images from a preview of the installation ahead of the May 1 opening.
Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice
The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival will be held at Franklin Square beginning on May 1, 2019.