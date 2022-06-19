More Events:

June 19, 2022

Mann Center to screen popular movies with live orchestral film score performances

Check out special screenings of 'Harry Potter,' 'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,' 'Encanto,' and 'The Godfather' at the outdoor concert venue this summer

By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
The Mann Center is set to host its popular summer concert series, featuring film screenings accompanied by scores performed live by the Philly POPS and Philadelphia Orchestra. This year, check out 'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,' 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone,' 'Encanto,' and 'The Godfather' at the outdoor venue this summer.

The return of summer in Philadelphia typically coincides with the return of warm-weather festivities, like cultural festivals, block parties, Center City Sips and outdoor movies in parks throughout the city. 

This summer, check out screenings of four popular films with scores performed live by Philly POPS and the Philadelphia Orchesta. "Movies @ The Mann" runs from July 23 through Sept. 29. Visitors are invited to sit under the stars and watch some of their favorite films while listening to live renditions of well-known film scores. 

Families can gather on the TD Pavilion or the Mann Center's Great Lawn to watch the films on one of several giant screens throughout the venue. Ticket prices vary, and must be purchased individually. 

"Our Movies @ the Mann series has become an annual tradition, and our 2022 lineup has got something for movie-goers of all ages," said Catherine M. Cahill, president and CEO of the Mann. "These evenings are also a wonderful way — a new way for many — to experience the brilliance of the Philadelphia Orchestra and Philly POPS as they bring these incredible film scores to life right on our stage for a one-of-a-kind summer night at the Mann!" 

On July 23, "Movies @ the Mann" kicks off with "Harry Potter and The Sorcerers' Stone" performed live in concert with the Philadelphia Orchestra. Fans can celebrate the film's 21st anniversary and listen as the Orchestra closes out its summer concert series at the Mann Center, performing John Williams' popular soundtrack. 

The movie starts at 8 p.m. Tickets for lawn seating are $25, and additional tickets range from $39.50 to $65. 

"Movies @ the Mann" continues on Thursday, Aug. 11, with "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi." The Philly POPS will perform John Williams' film score live. The Philly POPS previously performed "Star Wars: A New Hope" in 2018 and "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" in 2019. After a brief hiatus, the POPS will perform the score of the third film in the original trilogy. 

Star WarsCourtesy of/Jordan August Photography

Check out 'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,' with the Philly POPS performing John Williams' unforgettable score on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.


The movie starts at 8 p.m. Lawn tickets are on sale for $25, with additional covered seating available with prices ranging from $40 to $128. 

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the whole family is invited to sing along when "Encanto" comes to the Mann. The film, which was released by Walt Disney Film Studios in 2021, has since become exceptionally popular, and children and families can check it out on the big screen and sing along to songs like "We Don't Talk About Bruno." 

The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Lawn tickets are $25. Additional ticketing ranges from $29.50 to $190. VIP tickets, which include special parking, photo opportunities and commemorative movie-themed gifts, begin at $224. 

To close out the summer concert series, the Philly POPS will perform the score from "The Godfather" in honor of the film's 50th anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 29. The film begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets range from $25 to $75. 

Movies @ the Mann

July 23 through Sept. 29, 2022
Times and ticket prices vary
The Mann Center for the Performing Arts
5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19131

