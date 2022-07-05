More Culture:

July 05, 2022

Museum of the American Revolution to host free classes for elementary school students this summer

'Revolution at the Library' will tell stories about the Revolutionary War at branches of the Free Library of Philadelphia

"Revolution at the Library," is a partnership between the Museum of the American Revolution and the Free Library of Philadelphia aiming to engage elementary school students in stories of the people and events of the Revolutionary War this summer. Educators from the museum will travel to libraries across Philadelphia to teach lessons on the war with students and families.

Educators from the Museum of the American Revolution are hitting the road this summer to share stories about the country's fight for independence with students and families across Philadelphia.

"Revolution at the Library" is a partnership between the museum and the Free Library of Philadelphia that aims to engage elementary school students in stories about the diverse people and intricate events of the Revolutionary War. Each family-friendly event is free to attend and doesn't require any registration.

Educators from the museum will visit Free Library of Philadelphia locations throughout the city to teach hands-on lessons, along with showing replica artifacts and engaging students in accompanying activities. 

Lesson topics in the program include "Life at Sea," "Spies," and "What's Under the Museum?" 

"Bringing the Museum's meaningful and engaging programming out into the community makes the Museum more accessible to all people," Adrienne Whaley, the museum's Director of Education and Community Engagement, said, "In this way, we can engage new audiences in a nuanced, inclusive telling of the Revolutionary story, especially those who might not expect to see themselves and their histories here."

Families who participate in the program will receive a free visit to the Museum of the American Revolution, with transportation included.

The program is supported through a grant provided by the Institute of Museum and Library Science.

So far, programs are planned for the following neighborhood libraries: Richmond, Paschalville, Northeast Regional, Torresdale, Oak Lane, Thomas F. Donatucci, Haddington, and Lucien E. Blackwell. More locations will be added as the summer goes on.

Patrons of participating libraries can also attend the Museum of the American Revolution for free through the museum's Library Pass Program.

Dates, times, and locations for each of the Revolution at the Library events can be found on the museum's website.

