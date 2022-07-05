Rothman Roller Rink to host Christmas in July Skate on July 9

Grab your ugliest holiday sweater (or T-shirt) because Christmas is coming about half a year early to Dilworth Park.

On Saturday, July 9, Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink, located on the west side of City Hall, will host a Christmas in July Skate from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

There will be festive, holiday-inspired snacks and crafts, and attendees can even expect a special guest appearance by a skating, sun-kissed Santa, who will stop to snap photos with children.

To top it all off, despite the July heat, skaters will experience a pop-up snow shower during the event.

Skaters are encouraged to dress in holiday-themed garb for the occasion.



Lace up your skates while you still can – the rink, which opened for the summer on April 22, closes for the season on Sunday, July 17. Everyone who visits the roller rink between July 9-17 will receive a complimentary admission ticket to ice skate at the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink this winter.



Tickets for the rink can be purchased online.

Saturday, July 91:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. | $8-$15Rothman Roller Rink, Dilworth Park1 S. 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102