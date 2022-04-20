More Events:

April 20, 2022

Outdoor roller skating rink returns to Dilworth Park this weekend

The Center City attraction will be open to people of all ages from April 22 through July 17

By Pat Ralph
The Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink at Dilworth Park in Center City Philadelphia will open for its second season on Friday and remain available to skaters of all ages through July 17.

The Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink is opening on Friday, April 22 at 11:30 a.m. and will remain available to skaters of all ages through July 17. The rink will feature a checkerboard floor and an overhead art installation of multi-colored beach balls designed by Philly's Lucky Dog Studio.

A local skate troupe, called Great on Skates, will perform for the opening and the first public session will begin at 12:15 p.m. Later that night from 6-8, the group will lead informal dance lessons and activities, all while a DJ plays classic songs.

The venue is hosting "Matinee Skates" on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., during which guests of all ages will receive a $5 discount. The afternoon program will begin on April 25 and run through July 12.

"Rewind at the Rink" is taking place on Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. DJs will play throwback music from the 1980s, 90s and early 2000s while guests roller skate and play backyard games. The first event is scheduled for April 27 and will occur weekly through May 25.

Dilworth Park's Air Grille beer garden, which is connected to the roller rink area, reopened this month and features a variety of food and beverage options. The food menu consists of roller rink-inspired snacks, as well as fish tacos, cheesesteak egg rolls and fluffernutter churros. Adults ages 21 and over can enjoy cocktails and beer.

A full schedule of events and programming at the roller rink this season can be found online.

The roller rink will be open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-8:45 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-11:15 p.m.

Children ages 10 and younger can skate for $8 and adult tickets cost $10. Groups of 10 or more people can skate for $12 per person. Attendees are welcome to bring their own skates or rent a pair for $5. Locker rentals are available for $10.

Guests should reserve their tickets in advance online for timed, 60-minute skating sessions. Limited in-person ticket sales will be available onsite.

The roller rink's inaugural season last year drew more than 20,000 skaters, the Center City District said. The rink has been committed to remain operational through at least 2024.

