Morgan's Pier to open for 11th season with new menu items, live music

One of Philadelphia's most popular attractions along the Delaware River waterfront is finally back for the spring and summer seasons.

Morgan's Pier will open on Thursday, April 21 at 4 p.m. with new menu options, live music starting on Wednesdays and other events. The sprawling, 250-seat outdoor restaurant at 221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. is open daily and accepts both dine-in reservations and walk-ins.

"My favorite day at Morgan's Pier is Sunday," said Dana Canalichio, director of operations and development for FCM Hospitality. "Nothing says a perfect summer day to me like the chill vibe of live music by local performers and relaxing on the water with a blueberry lemonade in hand after a crazy weekend."



Courtesy of/Morgan's Pier Morgan's Pier returns to the Delaware River waterfront for the summer season beginning on Thursday, April 21 at 4 p.m.

The bar's drink options include locally made beers, like Poplar Pils, Bowline and Pier Beer — an exclusive IPA from Mainstay Independent Brewing in Northern Liberties. Some favorite cocktails from last season, including the Sea Isle Iced Tea, are making a return along with a line of new drinks.

• American Mule: Tito's, lime juice, ginger beer, $10

• Margarita: Cazadores Blanco, triple sec, citrus juice, $10

• Blueberry Lemonade: Stoli blueberry, lemonade, $10

• Tommy Collins: Bluecoat, Raz liqueur, lemon, blackberry simple syrup, club soda, $10

• Twisted Tea Bombs: Twisted Tea with shot of Deep Eddy peach or lemon, $10

• Crushin' It: Grey Goose, mango puree, yellow Red Bull, $12

• Stateside Splash: Stateside, watermelon puree, club soda, $10

• Aperol Paloma: Patron, Aperol, lime juice, grapefruit, club soda, $12

• Franklin Palmer: Bacardi spiced rum, peach schnapps, lemonade, iced tea, $10

• Watermelon Rickey: watermelon puree, 21st Amendment Hell or High watermelon, $8

• Summer Sangria: white sangria with seasonal fruits and juices, $9

• Frozen Margarita: $9

• Rotating Frozen: $9



Courtesy of/Morgan's Pier Each weekend until 2 a.m., head down to Morgan's Pier for DJ sets, an extensive cocktail menu, and small bites.

The menu at Morgan's Pier offers seafood, small plates, sandwiches and flatbreads. Among the new additions is the Epic Burger, which is made with caramelized onion, honey black pepper bacon and truffle mornay for $15.

The full food menu is available on the bar's website. Dessert choices include a rotating menu of ice cream flavors and bananas foster cheesecake, each for $6.

To open the season, Morgan's Pier is hosting a full-lineup of DJs playing all weekend. Each night, two DJs are performing a set from 5 to 9 p.m. Additional sets will be played on Thursday from 9 p.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.



Courtesy of/Morgan's Pier The 250-seat outdoor bar at Morgan's Pier is one of the most popular seasonal attractions in Philadelphia.

On Wednesday evenings, the bar is hosting Latin nights with Siempre Salsa Philly. An $8 cover charge begins at 8 p.m. Acoustic performers will play on Thursdays, including New Pony, The Business, Jamison and Cherry Crush. An $8 cover is required after 9 p.m.

One Monday each month, Morgan's Pier is teaming up with the Pennsylvania SPCA for "Yappy Hour," from 4 to 8 p.m. Proceeds will go to benefit the animal rescue organization.

The Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance is hosting an in-person "Guac Off" on May 26 to support the nonprofit. MANNA provides meals to those with serious illnesses throughout Philadelphia and South Jersey.

Reservations for Morgan's Pier can be made up to 30 days in advance. Starting hours for walk-ins and bar seating are below.

• Monday to Thursday: 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

• Friday to Sunday: 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Opening Thursday, April 21, 2022

4 p.m., additional hours vary | Pay-as-you-go

Morgan's Pier

221 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19123