More Events:

April 14, 2022

The Garden at Cherry Street Pier to open for the season this weekend

The outdoor eatery will have a new menu that blends Philly flavors with influences from the Mexican city of Puebla

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food and Drink Outdoor Activities
The Garden at Cherry Street Pier Courtesy of/Society Hill Films

The Garden at Cherry Street Pier is returning for the spring and summer season, on weekends through the end of April. The outdoor restaurant will have daily hours beginning in May.

Philadelphia is seeing its first taste of warm weather and with the return of spring, residents are flocking to the city's outdoor eateries to soak up the sun. 

As people anticipate upcoming summer attractions along the Delaware River waterfront, The Garden at Cherry Street Pier is reopening for the season on Saturday, April 16. 

RELATED: Manayunk StrEAT food festival returns to Main Street with more than 50 food trucks

The outdoor restaurant is open with a limited weekend schedule through the end of April, from 12 to 10 p.m. Beginning in May, The Garden will be open Monday through Friday from 4 until 10 p.m., Saturdays from 12 to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 12 until 9 p.m.

The all-new menu blends classic Philly flavors with influences from the Mexican city of Puebla. Chef Miguel Angel Hernandez Mota is using the food to honor the city's large Mexican influence. 

"You can just taste it when you are eating something that the kitchen has put attention, time, and pride into creating," said Neina Langford, special events director at FCM Hospitality. "We can't wait for guests to come and try this new menu, especially the Birria tacos." 

The Garden Cherry Street FoodCourtesy of/FCM Hospitality

The Garden at Cherry Street Pier returns on Saturday, April 16 featuring an all-new Mexican menu influenced by Philadelphia and Puebla, Mexico.

The new menu will feature guacamole, salsa, a variety of salad options and nachos, along with handheld food options.

Puebladelphia cheesesteak: Brisket, poblano rajas, onion, queso, seeded long roll, chipotle mayo, for $14
Tacos: Three tacos per order, all served on toasted corn tortillas, from $10-$15. Options include chicken tinga, birria, verduras, carnitas and camarones
Hamburger: Lettuce, tomato, crispy onion, queso, guacamole, jalapeno relish, on a seeded roll, for $12 
Grilled chicken: Garlic aioli, lettuce, red onion, avocado, queso on a seeded roll, for $11
La Newyorkina Palettas: Mexican-style juice ice pop with flavors like raspberry mango, pineapple mint, Oaxacan chocolate and coconut, for $5
Kids menu: Steak tacos, nachos, hamburger, or chicken sandwich, each for $7

The Garden at Cherry Street Pier DrinksCourtesy of/FCM Hospitality

The Garden at Cherry Street Pier features an all-new food menu, and both new and returning drinks at the restaurant's full bar, overlooking the Delaware River Waterfront and the Ben Franklin Bridge.

The drink menu includes a selection of wines and locally-sourced craft beers, as well as a specialty cocktail menu. 

Adult Hibiscus Lemonade: Infused hibiscus vodka and fresh lemonade
Hamani Punch: Tequila, soju, St. Germain, green tea, lemon juice
Bee's Knees: Gin, honey, lemon juice
RIP Duckboat: Whiskey, peach schnapps, blue curacao, white cranberry juice, lime juice
Frozen margaritas: $10
Frozen electric lemonade: $10
Frozen boozy popsicles: $5

The sprawling, 20,000 square foot space sits at the edge of Cherry Street Pier, with a full view of the waterfront. The garden itself is filled with greenery and flowers and will sport picnic tables, cafe tables and ample bar seating for guests. 

Seating is first come, first served. The restaurant is for those ages 21 and older, but those who are younger are able to get in if accompanied by an adult. Pets are always welcome, but must be leashed. 

The Garden at Cherry Street Pier

Returns Saturday, April 16, 2022
Weekends through April, daily through summer | Pay-as-you-go
Cherry Street Pier
121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food and Drink Outdoor Activities Old City Restaurants Spring Delaware River Waterfront Bars Outdoors Summer Cherry Street Pier Philadelphia Columbus Boulevard

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet Humankind

Philadelphia Ballet to present a trio of evocative ballets this spring

Just In

Must Read

Government

Pennsylvania voters would lose access to ballot drop boxes under proposed law
Drop Box Bill Pennsylvania

Sponsored

Why I chose Penn's Treaty Coworking
Limited - Penn's Treaty Coworking

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Women's Health

Polycystic ovary syndrome is a hidden epidemic, experts say
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Real Estate

Taylor Swift's childhood home in Pennsylvania sold for $999,100
Taylor Swift Home Sold

Food and Drink

Manayunk StrEAT food festival returns to Main Street with more than 50 food trucks
StrEAT Food Festival

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved