Manayunk StrEAT food festival returns to Main Street with more than 50 food trucks

The return of warm weather means Philadelphia's neighborhoods are ready to bring back all of the popular street fairs, food festivals and block parties.

The Manayunk Development Corporation is hosting the StrEAT food festival on Sunday, April 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can check out food trucks, food specials, discounted shopping and live music at one of three stages set up along Main Street. The event is free to attend, with pay-as-you-go food and drink options.

"The Manayunk community is ready to welcome guests from all over the Philadelphia region for our first street-closed event in two years — the most delicious event in the city," said Megan Douress, director of marketing and events at the Manayunk Development Corporation. "We're thrilled to be hosting more than 50 of the best food vendors from the area right here on historic Main Street in Manayunk. Bring your friends and bring your families — there is truly something for everyone to indulge in."



Courtesy of/JPG Photo and Video A popular returning vendor, The Chilly Banana is Philadelphia and South Jersey's only banana whip food cart, now with a storefront in East Passyunk.

Over 50 food trucks and gourmet vendors are participating in the festival this year, including some well-known names like Dekes BBQ, Manayunk's own Terrace Street Bakery and Cafe, Haagen-Daaz and other small businesses from throughout the region.

Along with food trucks and restaurants, there will also be a farm stand selling fresh produce, oils, herbs and spices. Each vendor is making specialty dishes featuring the festival's favorite spring ingredient — strawberries.

More than 20 of Main Street's own restaurants and bars will be taking part in the fun all Sunday long, for those who are looking for something a little more specific. The recently-opened PHS Pop-Up Garden will be on Jamestown Ave. from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., serving specialty cocktails and small bites at its tiki bar.

Visitors can also shop at one of several sidewalk sales and other specials hosted by small businesses along Main Street. The Girl Scouts of Eastern PA will be out selling the last bit of cookies from the season, while community favorites like Main Street Music will be open all day.

Courtesy of/JPG Photo and Video Main Street in Manayunk will be filled with visitors to the neighborhood's first street-closed event since the COVID-19 pandemic locked down the city in 2020.

There will be two stages set up along the festival route playing live music. On Green Lane and Main Street, check out Roberta Faceplant at 11 a.m., The Tisburys at 1 p.m. and The Groove Merchants at 3 p.m. At the other end of the festival on Shurs Lane, hear the sounds of The Rob Tait Band at 11 a.m., Maggie Mae at 1:30 p.m. and Stella Ruze at 3:30 p.m.

There will be additional live music on Cotton St., near the outdoor seating area.

Masks are not required when outdoors, but will be required inside Main Street's restaurants and businesses, in accordance with Philadelphia's current mandate.

Sunday, April 24, 2022

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

Main Street in Manayunk

Philadelphia, PA 19127