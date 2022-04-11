More Events:

April 11, 2022

Build-your-own spritzer bar returns to Royal Boucherie in Old City

The restaurant is also hosting a burlesque show featuring absinthe-based cocktails on Thursday, April 14

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Food and Drink Bar
Royal Boucherie Courtesy of/Royal Boucherie

Royal Boucherie's Spritzer Bar is back for its second season. The build-your-own spritzer offering is a three-step process, with seasonal beverage and flavor offerings.

As the warmer weather starts to return, there's no better way to enjoy it than with a refreshing, bubbly cocktail.

After a successful first year, Royal Boucherie is bringing back its popular Spritzer Bar on Tuesday, April 12. The build-your-own special will be held daily through the end of summer and provides a fun twist on the classic summer drink. 

RELATED: Celebrate Easter with brunch service at these Philly restaurants and bars

The three-step process aims to showcase the Old City restaurant's wide selection of spirits and flavor add-ons. 

"We're so excited to bring back the Spritzer Bar for the spring and summer season," said Samantha Seltzer, service manager at Royal Boucherie. "We received such a positive response from guests about this program, and we're glad they enjoy the personalized twist to our craft cocktail menu just as much as we do." 

Imbibers will fist choose a base spirit from a list that focuses on apéritifs, amaro and vermouth. Offerings include Aperol, Cappelletti, Carpano Antica, Cocchi Americano, Cocchi Rosa, Galliano, Licor 43, Lillet Blanc, Lillet Rose, Lo-Fi Gentian, Pavan, Pimm's, Ramazzooti, Salers and St. Germain. 

Guests then get to choose a flavor modifier that includes aloe, cherry, grapefruit, orange, honey, lavender, lemon, orgeat, orange, pomegranate and rose. 

The last step allows patrons to pick something to top the spritzer off with, like club soda for $12, or sparkling rose and sparkling white wine for $14. 

Spritzer BarCourtesy of/Royal Boucherie

Royal Boucherie's Spritzer Bar is back for a second spring and summer season after success in 2021. The build-your-own drink offering is meant to showcase the restaurant's expansive selection of spirits.


On Thursday, April 14, Royal Boucherie will host "The Green Fairy," a burlesque show featuring Lelu Lenore. Tickets are $30 and include one absinthe-themed drink. 

The restaurant's full food and drink menu will be available, including the Spritzer Bar. Philadelphia Distilling will provide additional drink service and an absinthe fountain to accompany the performance. 

Royal Boucherie is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 4 until 10 p.m. On Saturdays, the restaurant is open from 12 to 10 p.m. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays and the restaurant reopens from 4 to 10 p.m. for dinner and drink service. 

Spritzer Bar

Begins Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Times vary | Pay-as-you-go
52 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food and Drink Bar Old City Spring Cocktails Summer Wines Old City District Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Brooklyn Bowl Live Music

Party and bowl while your favorite band is on stage
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Plasma Services Group is recruiting donors for diagnostic research

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Sponsored

Social drinking vs. a drinking problem
Purchased - Man drinking alone at a bar

Government

City Council urges city, state leaders to declare state of emergency in Kensington
Kensington

Opinion

To improve Philly's maternal and infant mortality rates, a collective approach is needed
Maternal Mortality Philadelphia

History

High school diploma awarded to 101-year-old who was one of the first Black trolley drivers in Philadelphia
High School Grad 101

Arts & Culture

Support women-owned businesses at Ladies Night Out vendor market
Ladies Night Out Ellis Preserve

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved