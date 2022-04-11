Build-your-own spritzer bar returns to Royal Boucherie in Old City

As the warmer weather starts to return, there's no better way to enjoy it than with a refreshing, bubbly cocktail.

After a successful first year, Royal Boucherie is bringing back its popular Spritzer Bar on Tuesday, April 12. The build-your-own special will be held daily through the end of summer and provides a fun twist on the classic summer drink.

The three-step process aims to showcase the Old City restaurant's wide selection of spirits and flavor add-ons.

"We're so excited to bring back the Spritzer Bar for the spring and summer season," said Samantha Seltzer, service manager at Royal Boucherie. "We received such a positive response from guests about this program, and we're glad they enjoy the personalized twist to our craft cocktail menu just as much as we do."

Imbibers will fist choose a base spirit from a list that focuses on apéritifs, amaro and vermouth. Offerings include Aperol, Cappelletti, Carpano Antica, Cocchi Americano, Cocchi Rosa, Galliano, Licor 43, Lillet Blanc, Lillet Rose, Lo-Fi Gentian, Pavan, Pimm's, Ramazzooti, Salers and St. Germain.

Guests then get to choose a flavor modifier that includes aloe, cherry, grapefruit, orange, honey, lavender, lemon, orgeat, orange, pomegranate and rose.

The last step allows patrons to pick something to top the spritzer off with, like club soda for $12, or sparkling rose and sparkling white wine for $14.

Courtesy of/Royal Boucherie Royal Boucherie's Spritzer Bar is back for a second spring and summer season after success in 2021. The build-your-own drink offering is meant to showcase the restaurant's expansive selection of spirits.

On Thursday, April 14, Royal Boucherie will host "The Green Fairy," a burlesque show featuring Lelu Lenore. Tickets are $30 and include one absinthe-themed drink.

The restaurant's full food and drink menu will be available, including the Spritzer Bar. Philadelphia Distilling will provide additional drink service and an absinthe fountain to accompany the performance.

Royal Boucherie is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 4 until 10 p.m. On Saturdays, the restaurant is open from 12 to 10 p.m. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays and the restaurant reopens from 4 to 10 p.m. for dinner and drink service.

Begins Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Times vary | Pay-as-you-go

52 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106