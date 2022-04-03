Celebrate Easter with brunch service at these Philly restaurants and bars

Easter is almost here. While families host egg hunts and prepare large holiday dinners, some Philadelphia restaurants are preparing to offer expansive brunch service throughout the morning and afternoon on Sunday, April 17.

Whether you're enjoying the faith-based aspects of the holiday or just looking for an elevated Sunday brunch, offerings at Philadelphia's restaurants will provide more than enough holiday cheer.

Forsythia, Old City's French bar and restaurant, will host an elevated, multi-course menu for Easter Sunday brunch. Chef Christoper Kearse will present prix fixe experience for $80 per person.

The menu features green and white asparagus with avocado gribiche, rhubarb, and fine herbs, as well as black truffle crepes with rabbit confit, caramelized onions, and hazelnut-truffle honey. Other offerings include the quiche du jour, made with potato, wild spring onions, serrano ham, and smoked paprika hollandaise.

Brunch will be serviced on April 17 from 10:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Location: 233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19105

Urban Farmer, Logan Square's modern steakhouse, will provide a la carte options to both its Easter brunch and dinner service, beginning at 11 a.m. on April 17.

Visitors can browse the brunch menu or choose a specialty offering, including a seafood tower, with chilled oysters, lobster, shrimp, lump crab, salmon tartare, and mussels ($70/$138), deviled eggs with caviar and dill ($14), or coconut chiboust with lemon sable and blackberry ($13).

Location: 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Courtesy of/Urban Farmer Urban Farmer is selling a seafood tower as part of its offerings for Easter brunch and Easter dinner on April 17.

Aqimero on the Avenue of the Arts will present a special installment of its Endless Bubbles and Brunch service with an Easter offering on April 17, at $90 per guest.

The five-course brunch features an assortment of toast, including Philadelphia toast, made with herbed cream cheese, capers, red onion, chopped egg, and smoked salmon. Other offerings include kale caesar salad, a raw bar offering with shrimp, tuna, and oysters, and piña colada French toast with caramelized pineapples, coconut flakes, mint, and coconut cream. There will also be endless mimosas and bellinis, and a fifth course with assorted sweets.

Brunch runs from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: 10 Avenue of the Arts, Philadelphia, PA 19102

XIX, the restaurant situated on top of the 19th floor of the Bellevue Hotel, is offering Easter brunch in addition to Easter dinner on April 17.

The buffet-style meal features oysters, poached shrimp, charcuterie, Turkish spice-rubbed lamb, prime rib, as well as traditional menu options. There will also be a full dessert table featuring lemon meringue tarts, mousse cups, cinnamon coffee cake, mimosa shooters, and assorted cookies and cupcakes.

Brunch is $90 per guest. Children aged 5 to 12 eat for half-price, and children under 4 eat for free.

Location: 200 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Courtesy of/The Bellevue Hotel The Bellevue Hotel on the Avenue of the Arts is celebrating Easter with a buffet-style brunch at XIX, the restaurant on the 19th floor of the hotel.

Red Owl Tavern on Independence Mall is offering theme fare on April 16 and April 17. In addition to seasonal brunch options, Red Owl is offering whipped ricotta toast with kumquat marmalade and toasted hazelnuts.

Other specialty options include shakshouka with baked eggs, spicy tomato sauce, feta, and olive oil, and croque madame with French ham, Gruyere, mornay, and a sunny side up egg. Lead Bartender Christopher Devern is serving an Easter-themed cocktail called "We The Peeple," made with gin, St. Germain, lemon, blueberry syrup, egg white, heavy cream, and a peep garnish.

Brunch will be served from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Location: 433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Patchwork in Rittenhouse Square is offering Easter add-ons to its expansive weekend brunch menu on April 17.

The additional options include bacon deviled eggs ($8), smoked salmon frittata ($12), and eggs benedict with serrano ham and tabasco hollandaise ($18). Patchwork will also serve a rose and lavender blood orange mimosa for $14 in addition to its regular cocktail menu.

Brunch service is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 17.

Location: 1620 Chancellor St., Philadelphia, PA 19103