PHS Pop Up Gardens return to South Street, Manayunk for 2022 season

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society is bringing back its pop-up gardens to South Street and Manayunk this weekend.

At the South Street garden, which opens Friday, annuals and bulbs will be layered with already planted perennials and herbs. PHS will rotate tropical flowers and plants in the garden throughout the summer.

The Manayunk garden opens Saturday. It will feature cool season annuals and bulbs, as well as North American native plants. Several new trees will be planted throughout the season.

The gardens will have four wine varieties, domestic and craft canned beers, and 10 beers on tap, including Dogfish Head, Victory, Neshaminy Creek and Half Acre. Non-alcoholic drinks include lemonade, watermelon spritz and alcohol-free hazy IPAs.

The gardens will have new menus. Half of the items will be plant-based so that vegans and vegetarians can enjoy the pop-ups too.

On South Street, the new menu options include a caprese melt, vegan garden wrap and vegan Impossible cheeseburger. Lighter offerings include drive-in nachos made with green-chili queso, fresh guacamole, and chips, as well as sidewinder fries.

South Street's garden, at 1438 South St., also has a line-up of specialty cocktails. They include:

• Cucumber Countryside: gin, mint, agave, cucumber

• Pink Peppercorn Paloma: tequila, pink grapefruit, pink peppercorn, lime

• Garden Sangria: red wine, orange juice, seasonal fruits

• Adult Water Ice: Pink Whitney and lemon

• Frozen Mojito: rum, mint, lime, butterfly pea flower

In Manayunk, the new plant-based menu options include a vegan chicken-fried mushroom sandwich, Primal Supply burger and vegan crabcake sandwich. Small plates include green goddess chickpea hummus, peel and eat shrimp, fried cheese curds with cherry pepper aioli and house-made Bavarian pretzels.



Manayunk's pop-up garden, at 106 Jamestown Ave., features a tiki-themed full bar, with several new specialty cocktails. They include:

• Sand Dollar: whiskey, Moroccan mint tea, ginger syrup, lime

• The Zombie: rum, Don Q 151, apricot brandy, velvet falernum, grapefruit, grenadine, lime

• Jamestown Fizz: dry gin, white vermouth, honey, orange flower water, club soda

• Woodermelon: (returning from last year) Tito's, watermelon, ginger beer and lime

• Blue Hawaiian: rum, blue curacao, coconut cream, pineapple, and lemon

• Gritty Marg: tequila, Tang, lime, black salt

• Island Daiquiri: rum, Hawaiian punch, passion fruit, lime

Both gardens will host a variety of events, including cocktail giveaways in which people can learn how to make drinks with common garden ingredients. Free samples will be provided.

Craft-making events will include teacup plantings, natural plant dyeing, leaf printing and beeswax wrap making. The crafting programs will run $10-$35 per person.

On the first Monday of each month in Manayunk, and the first Tuesday of each month on South Street, PHS will host a plant swap, in which visitors can take home a free plant and meet other members of the community.

Manayunk's garden will feature a new game room with foosball, Skee-Ball and other games. The location's sponsor, Elfant Wissahickon Realtors, will host holiday events for Mother's Day and quizzo tournaments in October.

South Street's sponsor, Solo Real Estate, will host the plant swap and provide complimentary plants and seeds to visitors.

The gardens will each be open seven days per week. Here are the hours:

• Monday to Wednesday, 5-10 p.m.

• Thursday, 5-11 p.m.

• Friday and Saturday, noon to midnight

• Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Along with the reopening of the pop-up gardens, PHS is preparing to hots its second outdoor Flower Show. "In Full Bloom" will be held at FDR Park in South Philadelphia from June 11-19. People can browse the sprawling, expansive floral displays and see the restorative nature of gardening in real time.

Opening April 1-2

Open daily | Pay-as-you-go

Manayunk: 106 Jamestown Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19127

South Street: 1438 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19146