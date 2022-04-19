Philadelphia Film Society to host series of family-friendly movie screenings

A number of popular children's movies are being shown this spring at the Philadelphia Film Center as part of a family-friendly screening series.

The Philadelphia Film Society is kicking off its children-centric programming with a sensory-friendly showing of "The Incredibles" on Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m. The screening is in partnership with SpArc Philadelphia, a nonprofit that provides services to people with disabilities.

The 2004 Pixar movie is about a family of superheroes hiding its powers in a suburban town before being drawn into conflict to save the world. "The Incredibles" won best animated feature film at the 2005 Oscars.

The experience aims to allow families who have children with hypersensitivity to enjoy a more relaxed screening of the film. Sound levels will be lowered and lights will be dimmed. Earplugs, in-seat activities and pre-movie materials will be provided.

A quiet space will be made available in the film center's lobby and guests are welcome to move around and make as much noise as they please.

Families are also encouraged to bring items that can help their children feel more comfortable during the screening, such as stress sensory toys and noise-canceling headphones.

Tickets are free, but reservations are required on a first-come, first-serve basis. The organization said it plans to offer additional sensory-friendly screenings on a monthly basis.

The Philadelphia Film Society is also hosting "Family Matinees" at the Center City movie theater on one Sunday per month at 3 p.m. The series allows children and their families to enjoy a variety of popular kids movies.

The screenings begin on Sunday, April 24 with a presentation of Disney's 1951 adaptation of Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland."

Future screenings include the 1988 Japanese animated fantasy film "My Neighbor Totoro" on May 22 and the 2002 Disney movie "Lilo & Stitch" on June 26.

Families are encouraged to arrive an hour early for activities before the movie begins. All guests must wear a face mask and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tickets are available at $4 for children, $5 for Philadelphia Film Society members, $8 for seniors and $9 for adults.

April 24, May 22 and June 26

3 p.m.

Tickets range from $4-$9

The Philadelphia Film Center

1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

