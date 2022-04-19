More Events:

April 19, 2022

Philadelphia Film Society to host series of family-friendly movie screenings

The programming will begin with a showing of 'The Incredibles' on Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Movies
Philadelphia Film Society movie screenings Courtesy of/Philadelphia Film Society

The Philadelphia Film Society's series of children's programming will include a sensory-friendly screening of 'The Incredibles.'

A number of popular children's movies are being shown this spring at the Philadelphia Film Center as part of a family-friendly screening series.

The Philadelphia Film Society is kicking off its children-centric programming with a sensory-friendly showing of "The Incredibles" on Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m. The screening is in partnership with SpArc Philadelphia, a nonprofit that provides services to people with disabilities.

MORE: Japanese Breakfast, Yo La Tengo to play benefit concert for Connor Barwin's foundation at Dell Music Center | The War on Drugs, Patti Smith lead off 2022 XPoNential Music Festival lineup | Stratus Rooftop Lounge to host spring party featuring burlesque performances and live music

The 2004 Pixar movie is about a family of superheroes hiding its powers in a suburban town before being drawn into conflict to save the world. "The Incredibles" won best animated feature film at the 2005 Oscars.

The experience aims to allow families who have children with hypersensitivity to enjoy a more relaxed screening of the film. Sound levels will be lowered and lights will be dimmed. Earplugs, in-seat activities and pre-movie materials will be provided. 

A quiet space will be made available in the film center's lobby and guests are welcome to move around and make as much noise as they please.

Families are also encouraged to bring items that can help their children feel more comfortable during the screening, such as stress sensory toys and noise-canceling headphones.

Tickets are free, but reservations are required on a first-come, first-serve basis. The organization said it plans to offer additional sensory-friendly screenings on a monthly basis.

The Philadelphia Film Society is also hosting "Family Matinees" at the Center City movie theater on one Sunday per month at 3 p.m. The series allows children and their families to enjoy a variety of popular kids movies.

The screenings begin on Sunday, April 24 with a presentation of Disney's 1951 adaptation of Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland." 

Future screenings include the 1988 Japanese animated fantasy film "My Neighbor Totoro" on May 22 and the 2002 Disney movie "Lilo & Stitch" on June 26. 

Families are encouraged to arrive an hour early for activities before the movie begins. All guests must wear a face mask and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tickets are available at $4 for children, $5 for Philadelphia Film Society members, $8 for seniors and $9 for adults.

'Philadelphia Film Society's Family Matinees'

April 24, May 22 and June 26
3 p.m.
Tickets range from $4-$9
The Philadelphia Film Center
1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Movies Philadelphia Philadelphia Film Society Children Films Philadelphia Film Center Pixar Disney Kids

Videos

Featured

Limited - Opera Philadelphia Rigoletto

Opera Philadelphia to present 'Rigoletto' this spring
Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement

Just In

Must Read

Education

New Jersey public schools could soon be required to teach about 9/11, global response to terrorism
9/11 Education

Sponsored

Plasma Services Group recruiting donors
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers protect home court to go up 2-0 on Raptors
Tyrese-Maxey-Joel-Embiid-Sixers-NBA-Playoffs-04182022-UST

Mental Health

Mental illnesses may increase risk for COVID-19 breakthrough cases, study finds
mental health breakthrough covid

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Museum of Art to host world premiere of Henri Matisse exhibit
Henri Matisse Philadelphia

Entertainment

Japanese Breakfast, Yo La Tengo to play benefit concert for Connor Barwin's foundation at Dell Music Center
Japanese Breakfast MTWB Benefit

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved