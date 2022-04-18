More Events:

April 18, 2022

Japanese Breakfast, Yo La Tengo to play benefit concert for Connor Barwin's foundation at Dell Music Center

The Make the World Better show is returning to Philly on Saturday, July 23 from 6-11 p.m.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Concerts
Japanese Breakfast MTWB Benefit Deb JJ Lee/MTWB Foundation

Japanese Breakfast, Yo La Tengo and Cate Le Bon will play the Dell Music Center in Fairmount Park on July 23 to support the Make the World Better foundation.

Former Eagles defensive lineman Conor Barwin's Make the World Better Foundation has put on some great benefit shows over the past decade to fund the revitalization of Philadelphia's parks and recreation centers.

The tradition will continue this year, as the foundation announced on Monday that indie standouts Japanese Breakfast and Yo La Tengo will play a benefit concert at the Dell Music Center in Fairmount on July 23. They'll also be joined by singer-songwriter Cate Le Bon. 

Michelle Zauner, Japanese Breakfast's front woman, is a Bryn Mawr College graduate who spent some of her formative songwriting years in the region, which continues to be a spiritual home for the singer. Zauner and the band shared the news of their participation in the event on Twitter Monday morning.

In the past, Barwin held his benefit shows at Union Transfer – where Zauner once worked as a coat checker – and had acts ranging from Kurt Vile and Mac Demarco to Parquet Courts and The Suffers. 

The concert transitioned to Dell Music Center in 2017 with a show from Philadelphia's The War on Drugs, which Barwin had to miss because he'd joined the L.A. Rams that year and had a game to play.

MORE NEWS: The War on Drugs, Patti Smith lead off 2022 XPoNential Music Festival lineup

Make the World Better Foundation has transformed Philadelphia's Vare Recreation Center, Waterloo Playground, Smith Playground and Ralph Brooks Park over the past several years.

Tickets for this summer's show, which will be produced in partnership with 88.5 WXPN, go on sale Friday, April 22.

The Make the World Better Benefit Show

Saturday, July 23, 2022
6 to 11 p.m. 
Dell Music Center
2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr. Philadelphia, PA 19132

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Concerts Philadelphia Connor Barwin Japanese Breakfast Charity

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement
Limited - Philadelphia Ballet Humankind

Philadelphia Ballet to present a trio of evocative ballets this spring

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Open primaries would allow 1.1 million independent voters to take part in elections, lawmakers say
Open Primaries Bill

Sponsored

Why I chose Penn's Treaty Coworking
Limited - Penn's Treaty Coworking

Sixers

In Game 1 win, Sixers found answers to deal with Raptors' strengths
Sixers-Raptors-Game-1_041722USAT

Prevention

Do you need a second booster shot? An epidemiologist scoured the latest research and has some answers
Second COVID-19 Booster

Music

Nickelodeon-themed emo band Carly Cosgrove debuts first full-length album in Philly
Carly Cosgrove Album Release

Festivals

Kensington Derby and Arts Festival returns in May with more than 100 vendors and artists
Kensington Derby

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved