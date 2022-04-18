Stratus Rooftop Lounge to host spring party featuring burlesque performances and live music

One of the most popular seasonal events of the year is making its return to Old City this month after a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, April 29, Stratus Rooftop Lounge is hosting its annual spring party from 6 to 11 p.m. "The Ultimate Spring" is taking place on the 11th floor of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco at 433 Chestnut St. and will feature burlesque performances, roller skating dancers and live music from Snacktime.

Staff at the rooftop bar are serving hors d'oeuvres and other finger foods, including caviar, oysters and sushi. Along with Stratus' whole line of signature cocktails, champagne and a partially-open bar will also be available.

"Our annual spring kick off has always been the showstopping event of the year — and we're thinking the long-awaited return will be bigger than ever before," said Eric Johnson, general manager of Stratus Rooftop Lounge. "The goal is for The Ultimate Spring to be the celebratory party we've all been looking for after the past two years. Plus, it makes a new, vibrant, and fun-filled spring and summer ahead at Stratus Rooftop Lounge."

Courtesy of/Stratus Rooftop Lounge Stratus Rooftop Lounge's 'The Ultimate Spring' will feature the Old City bar's signature cocktail menu, plus elevated fare including sushi, caviar, and oysters.

Stratus Rooftop Lounge's signature cocktails are listed below:

• Georgia Peach: mint tea bourbon, rich peach dem, angostura bitters

• Aviator: pea flower gin, creme de violette, cherry heering, Italicus, St. Germain, lemon juice

• Scarlet Begonia: hibiscus tequila, cointreau, passionfruit, lime juice, pineapple juice

• Abuelita's Jarritos: white rum, tamarind, lime juice, ginger beer, Goslings rum float

• Fraise Tagada: cognac, strawberry syrup, Grand Marnier, lemon juice

• Pink Robin: vodka, dragonfruit, licor 43, lime juice

Food is courtesy of sister restaurant Red Owl Tavern, while the cocktail menu was curated by Lead Bartender Christopher Devern.

The Old City bar was shut down and remodeled in 2019, just before the pandemic began. For its spring kick off event, Stratus will transform its two pavilions — Mist and Vapor — into a photo-ready backdrop for the one-night-only party.

Snacktime, a seven-piece brass band, is playing 30-minute sets throughout the night. DJ Hollywood, DJ Vanya and DJ Romain are accompanying the band and will be spinning between sets. The bar's two pavilions will provide guests an opportunity to see live burlesque performances from Lelu Lenore, Mika Romantic and others.

Other entertainment includes LED wing dancers and roller skating dancers.

Tickets are $100 per person and are available for purchase on Stratus Lounge's website. Masks are required while indoors at Kimpton Monaco, in accordance with Philadelphia's current mandate.

