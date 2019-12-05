More Culture:

December 05, 2019

Stratus Rooftop Lounge to close in January for major renovation

The clubby lounge is going to look a lot cooler in 2020 thanks to Rohe Creative

By Sinead Cummings
Stratus Rooftop Lounge to undergo renovations after New Year's Eve party.

Stratus Rooftop Lounge, located on top of Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Old City, will close its doors on Wednesday, Jan. 1, after its New Year's Eve bash.

The clubby indoor/outdoor lounge will undergo a full renovation and re-open sometime in spring 2020. The project is being led by the Philadelphia hospitality firm Rohe Creative.

Rohe created the interior for Irwin's on the roof of Bok, Michael Schulson's Harp & Crown and Double Knot, Bud & Marilyn's in the Gayborhood, Cheu in Fishtown and the expansion within White Dog Cafe in University City.

No other details on the renovations have been announced but Thomas Szymanowicz, director of food & beverage for Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Philadelphia, says, "We're anticipating several changes that will be sure to excite the new and returning guest alike."

Sinead Cummings
