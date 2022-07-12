More Events:

July 12, 2022

Genie's Secret Bazaar at Fashion District Philadelphia features fortune tellers, magicians and acrobats

The family-friendly immersive experience transports visitors into the world of 'Aladdin'

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Disney
Genie's Secret Bazaar Fashion District Philadelphia Courtesy of/Fever

"Genie's Secret Bazaar" is open now through July 31 at Fashion District Philadelphia. The immersive, family-friendly experience transports guests into the world of "Aladdin and the Magic Lamp," featuring fortune tellers, magicians, acrobats, merchants, and food and drink for purchase.

An American carnival meets an international bazaar to create the immersive, theatrical, family-friendly experience that is "Genie's Secret Bazaar," open now through July 31 at Fashion District Philadelphia.

Inspired by the classic story of "Aladdin and the Magic Lamp," Genie's Secret Bazaar, an original experience presented by Fever, transports guests of all ages into a colorful storybook world that features fortune tellers, magicians, acrobats and secretive merchants.

Fever has previously created highly-reviewed experiences that traveled the country, such as "The Mad Hatter's Gin & Tea Party" and "The Little Mermaid Cocktail Experience."

Fashion District of Philadelphia hosts the first-ever installation of Genie's Secret Bazaar at 901 Market St., which allows families to freely roam a 20-thousand square foot, two-story space, taking in performances, playing games, and browsing merchandise.

Food and drinks will be available to purchase at the carnival, provided by local vendors such as Rock N Rolls, Bao & Bun Studio, Saté Kampar, Hardena and Fat Lady Brewing.

Tickets for the experience can be purchased online, with session times differing based on the day of the week.

Genie's Secret Bazaar

Thursdays-Sundays through July 31
Times vary by date | $17-$32
Fashion District Philadelphia
901 Market St., Suite 1150, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Disney Philadelphia Mall Fashion District Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Pours City Winery

Enjoy corks and crafts at ‘Philly Pours’
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Enjoy free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer

Just In

Must Read

2022 Election

Lancaster County movie theater, hotel cancel screenings of pro-Mastriano documentary
Mastriano Screening Lancaster

Sponsored

Entertainment heats up at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Limited - DOM IRRERA at Live!

Addiction

Young people who drink alone are more likely to develop alcoholism later in life, study shows
Drinking alone

phillies

Who won the week in Philly sports: Kyle Schwarber slams his way to the All-Star Game
Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-All-Star-2022

Museums

Exhibit at Academy of Natural Sciences to explore how humans impact the world's oceans
Academy of Natural Sciences Ocean Bound exhibition

Holiday

Celebrate Bastille Day in Philadelphia with a French DJ set, block party and food deals
Bastille Day

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved