Genie's Secret Bazaar at Fashion District Philadelphia features fortune tellers, magicians and acrobats

An American carnival meets an international bazaar to create the immersive, theatrical, family-friendly experience that is "Genie's Secret Bazaar," open now through July 31 at Fashion District Philadelphia.

Inspired by the classic story of "Aladdin and the Magic Lamp," Genie's Secret Bazaar, an original experience presented by Fever, transports guests of all ages into a colorful storybook world that features fortune tellers, magicians, acrobats and secretive merchants.

Fever has previously created highly-reviewed experiences that traveled the country, such as "The Mad Hatter's Gin & Tea Party" and "The Little Mermaid Cocktail Experience."

Fashion District of Philadelphia hosts the first-ever installation of Genie's Secret Bazaar at 901 Market St., which allows families to freely roam a 20-thousand square foot, two-story space, taking in performances, playing games, and browsing merchandise.

Food and drinks will be available to purchase at the carnival, provided by local vendors such as Rock N Rolls, Bao & Bun Studio, Saté Kampar, Hardena and Fat Lady Brewing.

Tickets for the experience can be purchased online, with session times differing based on the day of the week.

Thursdays-Sundays through July 31Times vary by date | $17-$32Fashion District Philadelphia901 Market St., Suite 1150, Philadelphia, PA 19107