Smith Memorial Playground to celebrate 123rd birthday with 'Kidchella' music festival

You've likely heard about Coachella, the flower crown and influencer laden music festival in California, but what about Kidchella?

"Kidchella" is a series of family-friendly music festivals hosted by Smith Memorial Playground in Fairmount Park, which feature nationally acclaimed children's music artists alongside youth performers from around the region.

On Friday, July 22, Smith Memorial Playground is celebrating its 123rd birthday, with a "Smith's Birthday" themed Kidchella extravaganza.

From 4 to 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy pre-show performances, fun on the playground, art stations and giveaways leading up to the main concert, which takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m.



The headliners for the concert include Ants on a Log and City Love.

Ants on a Log is a folk duo who makes music for kids (and kids at heart) that advocates for positivity, social justice and silliness. City Love is a social justice music and education group that spreads love, hope, healing and dialogue through song.

The playground previously hosted a "Celebrate Juneteenth" themed Kidchella, and there will be a "Back to School" themed one to round out the summer on Friday, August 19.

Tickets for the Smith's Birthday Kidchella music festival can be purchased in advance online.

Friday, July 224 to 7:30 p.m. | $6-$12Smith Memorial Playground3500 Reservoir Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19121