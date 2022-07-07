More Events:

July 07, 2022

Smith Memorial Playground to celebrate 123rd birthday with 'Kidchella' music festival

The family-friendly concert includes live performances, games and food trucks on Friday, July 22 from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Festival
Smith Memorial Playground Kidchella Courtesy of/Smith Memorial Playground

On Friday, July 22, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Smith Memorial Playground in Fairmount Park will celebrate its 123rd birthday with a Kidchella music festival. Attendees of all ages can enjoy pre-show performances, fun on the playground, art stations and giveaways leading up to the main concert starring music groups Ants on a Log and City Love.

You've likely heard about Coachella, the flower crown and influencer laden music festival in California, but what about Kidchella?

"Kidchella" is a series of family-friendly music festivals hosted by Smith Memorial Playground in Fairmount Park, which feature nationally acclaimed children's music artists alongside youth performers from around the region. 

MORE: Bounce The Mall to bring world's 'largest ball pit' to Philadelphia Mills

On Friday, July 22, Smith Memorial Playground is celebrating its 123rd birthday, with a "Smith's Birthday" themed Kidchella extravaganza.

From 4 to 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy pre-show performances, fun on the playground, art stations and giveaways leading up to the main concert, which takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The headliners for the concert include Ants on a Log and City Love. 

Ants on a Log is a folk duo who makes music for kids (and kids at heart) that advocates for positivity, social justice and silliness. City Love is a social justice music and education group that spreads love, hope, healing and dialogue through song.

The playground previously hosted a "Celebrate Juneteenth" themed Kidchella, and there will be a "Back to School" themed one to round out the summer on Friday, August 19.

Tickets for the Smith's Birthday Kidchella music festival can be purchased in advance online

Smith's Birthday Kidchella

Friday, July 22
4 to 7:30 p.m. | $6-$12
Smith Memorial Playground
3500 Reservoir Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19121

