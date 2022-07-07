More Events:

July 07, 2022

'Harry Potter'-themed bar crawl coming to Philadelphia in August

Attendees will enjoy food and drink specials at more than five venues, no cover fee, and DJs

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food and Drink Bar Crawl
Harry Potter Bar Crawl Philly August Bar Crawl LIVE/Instagram

On Saturday, August 6 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Bar Crawl LIVE, an events company that brings themed bar crawls to cities across the nation, is hosting a Harry Potter themed "HP Bar Crawl" in the city. Ticket holders will enjoy food and drink specials, DJs, a costume contest and free entry to more than five bars in Philly.

Calling all witches and wizards! Grab your broomsticks and your Butterbeer mugs because the most magical bar crawl of the year is flying to our city.

On Saturday, August 6 from 3 to 9 p.m., events company Bar Crawl LIVE is hosting a Harry Potter-themed bar crawl in Philadelphia. Participating venues include Howl at the Moon Philly, Pulse Nightclub, Woody's Nightclub (second floor), GloBar Nightclub, Voyeur Nightclub, and Concourse Nightclub.

MORE: Liberty Point to host food and concert series on Tuesday nights this summer

Tickets for the event include free entrance to the venues, Wizarding World themed drinks, half priced drinks, discounted food, DJs at select bars, staff guiding the bar crawl, and a costume contest.

070722-harry-potter-bar-crawl.jpgCourtesy of/Bar Crawl LIVE

General admission tickets run between $12 and $35, and can be purchased onlineTicket holders will find out the official itinerary and other information via email the week of the event.

A special ticket add-on includes a wand to carry around during the festivities, in case you want to wave it as you say "Accio, vodka soda!"

Bar Crawl LIVE's "HP" Bar Crawl

Saturday, August 6
3 to 9 p.m. | $12-$35
Participating bars in Philadelphia

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food and Drink Bar Crawl Philadelphia Bars Howl At The Moon

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philly Pours Nate Rogers Mixologist

Enjoy corks and crafts at ‘Philly Pours’
Limited - Ashanti for Live Casino

See Grammy Award-winning artist Ashanti this Friday

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

July Fourth shooter was 'quite a distance away' from Ben Franklin Parkway, Philly police say
Philly Parkway Shooting Police

Sponsored

IBEW leading the charge for electric vehicles
Purchased - Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Men's Health

The fall of Roe vs. Wade has increased interest in vasectomies – but myths are spreading online
Vasectomies Roe v. Wade

Flyers

Flyers' 2022-23 regular-season schedule released
Travis-Konecny-Kevin-Hayes-Flyers-NHL.jpg

Movies

Taylor Swift makes appearance in trailer for David O. Russell's latest film, 'Amsterdam'
Taylor Swift Amsterdam

Family-Friendly

Three baby parades to take place at the Jersey Shore this summer
Jersey Shore Baby Parades

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved