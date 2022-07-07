'Harry Potter'-themed bar crawl coming to Philadelphia in August

Calling all witches and wizards! Grab your broomsticks and your Butterbeer mugs because the most magical bar crawl of the year is flying to our city.

On Saturday, August 6 from 3 to 9 p.m., events company Bar Crawl LIVE is hosting a Harry Potter-themed bar crawl in Philadelphia. Participating venues include Howl at the Moon Philly, Pulse Nightclub, Woody's Nightclub (second floor), GloBar Nightclub, Voyeur Nightclub, and Concourse Nightclub.

Tickets for the event include free entrance to the venues, Wizarding World themed drinks, half priced drinks, discounted food, DJs at select bars, staff guiding the bar crawl, and a costume contest.

Courtesy of/Bar Crawl LIVE Courtesy of/Bar Crawl LIVE



General admission tickets run between $12 and $35, and can be purchased online. Ticket holders will find out the official itinerary and other information via email the week of the event.

A special ticket add-on includes a wand to carry around during the festivities, in case you want to wave it as you say "Accio, vodka soda!"