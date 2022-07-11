Mütter Museum to host Midsummer Beer Garden with food and live music

July 11, 2022
Celebrate the mid-point of summer with drinks, snacks and music at the Mütter Museum's Midsummer Beer Garden on Friday, July 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The outdoor 21-and-older event is being held in the medical museum's historic Benjamin Rush Medicinal Garden, and tickets include museum admission plus one drink voucher.
During the festivities, guests can enjoy a live vinyl DJ set by DJ Lil' Dave, light snacks and an assortment of beer and sangria.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online, with pre-registration encouraged due to a limited number of tickets available. Mütter Members and College Fellows receive a 20% discount.
The Midsummer Beer Garden is the museum's second outdoor event of the month, following its "Müvies at the Mütter" outdoor film screening of D.O.A on Wednesday, July 13.
