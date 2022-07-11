More Events:

July 11, 2022

Mütter Museum to host Midsummer Beer Garden with food and live music

The event takes place in the museum's Benjamin Rush Medicinal Garden on Friday, July 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Mütter Museum's Midsummer Beer Garden takes place in the medical museum's historic Benjamin Rush Medicinal Garden on Friday, July 29 from 5:30 to 7: 30 p.m. Tickets for the outdoor 21-and-older event cost $20 and include museum admission, snacks, a DJ set, and a drink voucher for beer or sangria.

During the festivities, guests can enjoy a live vinyl DJ set by DJ Lil' Dave, light snacks and an assortment of beer and sangria.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online, with pre-registration encouraged due to a limited number of tickets available. Mütter Members and College Fellows receive a 20% discount.

The Midsummer Beer Garden is the museum's second outdoor event of the month, following its "Müvies at the Mütter" outdoor film screening of D.O.A on Wednesday, July 13.

Midsummer Beer Garden

Friday, July 29
5:30-7:30 p.m. | $20
Mütter Museum
19 S. 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

