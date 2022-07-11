Mütter Museum to host Midsummer Beer Garden with food and live music

Celebrate the mid-point of summer with drinks, snacks and music at the Mütter Museum's Midsummer Beer Garden on Friday, July 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The outdoor 21-and-older event is being held in the medical museum's historic Benjamin Rush Medicinal Garden, and tickets include museum admission plus one drink voucher.

During the festivities, guests can enjoy a live vinyl DJ set by DJ Lil' Dave, light snacks and an assortment of beer and sangria.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online, with pre-registration encouraged due to a limited number of tickets available. Mütter Members and College Fellows receive a 20% discount.

The Midsummer Beer Garden is the museum's second outdoor event of the month, following its "Müvies at the Mütter" outdoor film screening of D.O.A on Wednesday, July 13.

Mütter Museum



Friday, July 295:30-7:30 p.m. | $2019 S. 22nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103