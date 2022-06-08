The Dutch restaurant opens new sandwich shop in Pennsport

The Dutchess, the newest restaurant concept by Chefs Lee Styer and Jessie Prawlucki-Styer, officially opened its doors on Wednesday morning in Pennsport.

The name is a play on The Dutch, the brunch spot that was previously housed in the Pennsport location at 1527 S. 4th Street before the husband-and-wife duo moved it to East Passyunk in February. The new fast-casual spot will serve coffee and breakfast staples by day, while offering burgers, sandwiches and ice cream at night.

The Styers have been in business together for more than a decade. After meeting in culinary school in 2003, the two worked together at Le Bec-Fin before opening their first restaurant, Fond, in 2009. The restaurant was a perfect blend of the Styers' individual culinary styles — Lee Styer's Dutch and Pennsylvania Dutch ancestry, along with Prawlucki-Styer's pastries and desserts.

The French-American restaurant closed in 2021 due to complications from the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the duo are set to return to Pennsport with their latest concept.

"We're exceedingly excited to return to the original location of The Dutch with a new, tweaked concept The Dutchess," said Lee Styer. "We're thrilled to bring house-made ice cream, burgers, sandwiches and more to the community of Pennsport."

After its opening on Wednesday, The Dutchess will be open on Wednesdays to Sundays from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., with dine-in seating, outdoor seating and takeout options available.

Highlights from the new menu include:

• Breakfast Burger: bacon, dippy egg, lettuce, tomato, special sauce

• Double Cheeseburger: American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun

• Falafel Flatbread: grilled sourdough, tomato cucumber salad, tahini sauce

• Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich: buttermilk, Red Hot-marinated chicken, spicy breading, lettuce, celery, tomato, bleu cheese sauce, brioche bun

• House-made Ice Cream: choice of malted milk chocolate and salted caramel, served in single-serving cups

Styer told Philly Mag that he hopes to bring back some of what made Fond special through pop-up dinners at the Pennsport restaurant, without having to commit to the signature style all the way.

Visitors can expect some weekly craft beer pop-ups as well, particularly in the coming weeks. Additional information can be found on The Dutchess' social media accounts.