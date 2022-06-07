'Jeopardy!' champion Ryan Long defeated after 16-night winning streak

Ryan Long's tenure on "Jeopardy!" ended Monday night, but not before he secured the show's ninth-longest winning streak of all time.

The Mt. Airy resident won 16 games, earning more than $300,000, over a stretch that extended more than two weeks.

Long, a rideshare driver, thanked his supporters and fellow contestants in a series of tweets shortly after his final appearance aired.

"Sometimes it seems like society puts you in a box, and you are classified as a certain thing with a certain destiny, even though you may feel differently inside," he said.

"For the longest time, I didn't believe that a person could really break out of that box. But I feel like this thing that just happened is proof that you can."