Shop for handmade gifts and take pictures with Santa during Roxborough's holiday festival

Those looking to get into the spirit of the season can head over to Roxborough for its annual holiday festival, featuring a tree lighting ceremony, crafts for kids and a brand new holiday market selling handmade gifts.

Happy Holidays from Roxborough returns on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 6 p.m. Organized by the Roxborough Development Corporation, the festival brings together performers, artists and the local community for a full afternoon of holiday cheer. This year, the free event will be held in the Roxborough Pocket Park, located next to New Ridge Brewing Co.

For the week leading up to the festival, a handful of local shops and restaurants will offer specials and promotions to celebrate the holiday season. Each participating business can be found using this digital coupon book.

On Dec. 10, Ridge Avenue will be decked out in holiday decor as performances from the Roxborough Men's Chorus and Jeanette's School of Dance greet attendees walking Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood's busiest corridor to enjoy sweet treats, hot chocolate and craft brews for adults.

New this year is the holiday market, with more than 20 artists and local crafters selling handmade gifts for people of all ages and interests.

Booths and food trucks will be set up around the Pocket Park for attendees to browse as families prepare for the 4 p.m. arrival of Santa, who will be around for the remainder of the afternoon to take photos, hear Christmas wishes and collect children's letters.

After Santa's arrival, Watershed Church will perform holiday carols as organizers prepare to light the holiday tree and conclude the festival. The Roxborough Development Corporation encourages visitors to make a day of the the event, shopping along Ridge Avenue and grabbing a meal at one of the neighborhood's restaurants, a list of which can be found here.



For those who want to volunteer to set up the festivities at the Roxborough Pocket Park, the Development Corporation is still looking for help. Check out this sign up list for more information.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 (Rain date: Dec. 11)

1 to 6 p.m. | Free to attend

Roxborough Pocket Park

6170 Ridge Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19128