November 21, 2022

Smith Memorial Playground's Winter Wonderland to feature ice carving, s'mores

The family-friendly event takes place on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the 6-and-a-half acre playground and indoor play space

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Festival
Smith Memorial Playground Winter Wonderland Courtesy of/Smith Memorial Playground

Smith Memorial Playground is hosting a Winter Wonderland festival on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event will include an ice carving demonstration, s'mores roasting, family yoga sessions, winter-themed crafts, giveaways and treats.

A historic site in Philadelphia will soon transform for a family-friendly seasonal festival.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse will host a Winter Wonderland celebration.

MORE: Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular returns to the Philadelphia Fairgrounds with Gritty Claus

The event will include an ice carving demonstration by local sculptor Roger Wing, s'mores roasting over fire pits, family yoga sessions, winter-themed crafts, giveaways, treats and an appearance by the PECO Light Truck.

Winter Wonderland is the last of six special events that Smith Memorial Playground hosts for families annually, as part of its mission to bring children and families together to enjoy unstructured play time. The venue's affordable and subsidized admission initiatives further support Smith’s commitment to serving families in its neighboring North and West Philadelphia communities, which it has been doing since its inception in 1899. 

Activities and community resources for the festival will be provided by local partners such as Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia, Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania, ParentChild+ at Public Health Management Corporation, PECO, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Primex Garden Center and Yoga with Mykola/Healing Arts Center.

Tickets are available online. Admission is $10 per child and free for adults, Smith members and ACCESS card holders. Smith also invites families and local supporters “Play it Forward” by making a 2022 tax-deductible donation to the historic 6-and-a-half acre playground. 

Winter Wonderland

Saturday, Dec. 10
12 p.m. to 2 p.m. | $10 for children
Smith Memorial Playground
3500 Reservoir Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19121

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

