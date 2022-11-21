Smith Memorial Playground's Winter Wonderland to feature ice carving, s'mores

A historic site in Philadelphia will soon transform for a family-friendly seasonal festival.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse will host a Winter Wonderland celebration.

The event will include an ice carving demonstration by local sculptor Roger Wing, s'mores roasting over fire pits, family yoga sessions, winter-themed crafts, giveaways, treats and an appearance by the PECO Light Truck.

Winter Wonderland is the last of six special events that Smith Memorial Playground hosts for families annually, as part of its mission to bring children and families together to enjoy unstructured play time. The venue's affordable and subsidized admission initiatives further support Smith’s commitment to serving families in its neighboring North and West Philadelphia communities, which it has been doing since its inception in 1899.

Activities and community resources for the festival will be provided by local partners such as Children’s Scholarship Fund Philadelphia, Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania, ParentChild+ at Public Health Management Corporation, PECO, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Primex Garden Center and Yoga with Mykola/Healing Arts Center.

Tickets are available online. Admission is $10 per child and free for adults, Smith members and ACCESS card holders. Smith also invites families and local supporters “Play it Forward” by making a 2022 tax-deductible donation to the historic 6-and-a-half acre playground.

Smith Memorial Playground



3500 Reservoir Dr., Philadelphia, PA 19121

Saturday, Dec. 1012 p.m. to 2 p.m. | $10 for children