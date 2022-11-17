More Events:

November 17, 2022

Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular returns to the Philadelphia Fairgrounds with Gritty Claus

The outdoor event opens on Black Friday, Nov. 25 with a new ice skating rink; visitors can also pose for photos with the Flyers' beloved mascot

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Gritty Claus.jpeg Courtesy of/Spectacor Events & Entertainment

Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular will open at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center fairgrounds on Black Friday. Gritty Claus will be available for limited photos on Nov. 30 and Dec. 8, 15 and 22.

Holiday lovers will soon have yet another winter wonderland to visit in the Philadelphia region.

Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular, an immersive family-friendly outdoor experience, returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center fairgrounds from Black Friday, Nov. 25, through Dec. 31.

MORE: Christmas Village to return with ferris wheel, double-decker carousel

The festival includes new experiences this year, such as an ice skating rink, a 160-foot ice slide, an expanded vendor village, performances by professional carolers, a reimagined layout and appearances by an extra festive Gritty.

Tinseltown will also bring back the fan-favorite towering holiday lights sculptures and the Mistletoe Marketplace, perfect for visitors looking to buy holiday gifts, art and seasonal treats.

Special events will take place throughout the season, including "Fa La La La La Fridays with Carolers" every Friday, when a professional choir will entertain the crowds with their renditions of holiday songs. 

Each Wednesday will be known as "Waggin' Wednesday," when guests are welcome to bring their dogs on leashes. The furry friends can take photos with Santa Claus. 

Philly's wackiest mascot, the Flyers' Gritty, will dress up like "Gritty Claus" and take photos with fans on the following dates: Wednesday, Nov. 30, and Thursdays, Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22. The photo ops will be limited to first-come, first-serve, so get to his photo hut early.

Gritty even showed up early to "help" as workers set up the Tinseltown decorative installations.

Tinseltown will open for Black Friday weekend, from Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27. Following that weekend, it will be open on the following dates from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.:

November 30 through December 18 — Wednesdays through Sundays

December 19 through December 31 — Every day

Admission starts at $19.99 for adults, $14.99 for children under 13 and is free for children 4 and younger. Free parking is available at the venue.

Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular

Nov. 25 to Dec. 31
4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. | $19.99 for adults, $14.99 for kids under 13
Fairgrounds at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center
100 Station Ave, Oaks, PA 19456

