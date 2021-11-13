More Culture:

November 13, 2021

Starbucks and Taylor Swift team up for 'Taylor's Latte' to celebrate 'Red' album release

The coffee chain release the "Taylor's Version" latte to coincide with the album drop

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Food & Drink
Starbucks Taylor Swift Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Starbucks launched the "Taylor's Version" latte, a Grande Nonfat Caramel Latte, to celebrate the singer's re-recorded version of her "Red" album.

Taylor Swift fans can now get the singer's Starbucks order.

The coffee chain announced it was teaming up with the Becks County native to celebrate the launch of the re-recorded version of "Red (Taylor's Version)" with a Red-themed beverage.

The drink, "Taylor's Version," is a Grande Caramel Nonfat Latte, which is Swift's favorite drink.

Customers can order the drink on the app or in stores simply by saying, "Taylor's Version." Starbucks will also be playing "Red (Taylor's Version)" in stores across the country.

The coffee chain tweeted earlier this week "It's Red Season," which caused some fans to suspect that a collaboration was brewing.

Swift herself posted an ode to autumn on her Instagram a few weeks ago, which featured a Starbucks cup.

The re-recorded album has 30 songs that were made for the original album, and it includes collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton. 

The original album came out in 2012 and spent seven weeks atop the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and was certified seven times platinum, in the U.S.

"Red (Taylor's Version)" is part of the singers plan to reclaim her music rights through rerecording all her old songs after her former music manager Scooter Braun bought and resold the rights to many of her songs.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Food & Drink Philadelphia Starbucks Red Taylor Swift coffee Albums

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 10 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Broncos
Nick_Sirianni_3_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Honor those who served, and remember why
Limited - Pusillo Veterans Day

Government

In response to growing concerns, Philly releases map of asbestos removal projects in schools
SDP City Controller

Women's Health

Drug used to prevent preterm birth may increase cancer risk in offspring, study suggests
Risk of preterm birth

Television

Trailer for 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' promises mayhem for Dee
Always Sunny Trailer 15

Entertainment

Six Flags Holiday in the Park and Drive-Thru experience opens this weekend
Six Flags Holiday Experience

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved