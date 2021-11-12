Philly pizzeria and bottle shop Eeva named one of Eater's 11 best new restaurants in America

One overwhelming takeaway from the coronavirus pandemic is that it has turned the restaurant industry upside down — usually for the worse, but sometimes in ways that have inspired its best minds to experiment and innovate.

Last fall, ReAnimator Coffee co-owners Mark Capriotti and Mark Corpus teamed up with baker-chef Greg Dunn to open Eeva, a new pizzeria, bakery and bottle shop next to the existing coffee shop space on Master Street in Olde Kensington.

The fledging business had been holding weekly pop-ups with baked goods prior to the pandemic, but by the time Eeva was ready to become a dine-in restaurant, the public health crisis was entering its second severe wave. Eeva instead debuted as a takeout-only business from Thursday through Sunday, building buzz for its eventual full opening that took place late last month.

With a mix of small plates, fresh-baked breads and doughy, wood-fired pizzas, Eeva is quickly becoming another must-try restaurant in a neighborhood that has had a number of successful newcomers, from CookNSolo's Laser Wolf to the Garces Group's Hook and Master.

Eeva has earned a place on Eater's recently published list of the 11 best new restaurants in the America, joining other recently opened spots around the country. Here's what Eater Philly editor Dayna Evans had to say about Eeva:

It starts with baker-chef and co-owner Greg Dunn’s exquisite pizza dough: Supremely airy, sour with a hint of sweetness, and satisfyingly chewy, Eeva’s crusts are already some of the city’s best. From there, the constantly changing menu showcases the experiments of its staff: The spicy Leah’s Pie, named for Leah Gotchel, Eeva’s first employee and one of its star pizzaiolas, is pasta puttanesca in pizza form, briny and rustic with capers, green olives, fresh oregano, and optional anchovies. Regulars try to land in server Catherine Brown’s section; as she has since Eeva’s early days, she brings her passion for natural wines (informed by the wine club she’s involved with) to the laid-back dining room. And those crispy sourdough country loaves — mixed, shaped, and baked by Katie Mach, who clocks in at 5 a.m. to create bread and bagels each weekend — are an especially welcome delight for those who got tired of trying to do it themselves.

The 35-seat restaurant has a pizza bar, dining room and communal tables available with reservations, and all guests are required to show proof of vaccination. The menu also varies slightly from week to week based on what's available from Eeva's farm purveyors, including special pizzas. Guests can call ahead to confirm what's on the menu, and you can get a good look at Eeva's offerings on the restaurant's Instagram page.

Dinner hours at Eeva currently run Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. The bakery's hours are Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.