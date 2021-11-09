Revolving sushi bar chain Kura Sushi to open Philly location in 2022

A popular Japanese dining concept that brings sushi, ramen and other dishes to customers on a conveyor belt is coming to Philadelphia.

Kura Sushi will open its first revolving sushi bar in Pennsylvania at 1721 Chestnut St. in Center City, according to the company's website.

The new restaurant, which will be situated where the American Eagle Outfitters store once stood, is expected to open near Rittenhouse Square in the spring, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

Kura Sushi's menu features a wide variety of rolls, including the Philadelphia Roll, and nigiri dishes, such as beef, salmon and tuna. The menu also includes salads, soups, ramen, dumplings and desserts.

The restaurant chain strives to serve healthy meals by using only fresh ingredients. All of its dishes are made without artificial sweeteners, seasonings, preservatives and colorings.

A liquor license for its Philly location is pending approval from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. Kura Sushi had yet to respond to PhillyVoice with more information on its new restaurant.

The dining experience at Kura Sushi is unlike what many sushi lovers and Japanese food fans are probably used to. The restaurant features a two-level conveyor belt system that delivers food directly from the kitchen to the customer's table.

The conveyor belt's lower level is a revolving sushi bar that passes popular dishes throughout the restaurant. These dishes are available to any customer.

The upper level of the conveyor platform is an express sushi belt featuring specific dishes that diners can order by using a tablet at their table. After customers place an order, the kitchen will then send the requested dish directly to the table via the conveyor belt's top level.

Table seating is situated close to the revolving sushi bar so that guests can easily grab plates when they arrive. The plates are outfitted with lids to protect the sushi against airborne exposure. The sushi is delivered on green plates, while other orders arrive on red plates or in bowls.

While the concept of receiving sushi via a conveyor belt may be foreign to some diners, it's a very popular and common form of dining in Japan, according to The Travel. In fact, for those looking to save a few bucks when out to eat, a revolving sushi bar is typically cheaper than most other sushi restaurants.

Another unique aspect of Kura Sushi's dining experience is the prizes that the restaurant awards its customers. The more plates customers eat, the more prizes they receive.

An anime video plays on the table's tablet for every five sushi orders placed. Diners receive additional rewards for every 15 plates they order, according to The Patch. Prizes are also available with takeout orders too.

The restaurant chain recently rolled out a new prize package that includes acrylic keychains, temporary tattoos and can badges, as well as a sushi cup for anyone who purchases a soft drink in-store or online. Kura Sushi also recently offered a tote bag to certain customers for every $60 they spent.

Kura Sushi opened its first restaurant in Japan in 1977 and now has over 540 locations across Japan, Taiwan and the United States.

The restaurant chain first opened in the U.S. in 2008 and currently has 33 American locations, most of which are in Southern California and along the West Coast.

Kura Sushi is seeking to further expand its East Coast presence with new restaurants in locations such as Jersey City and Fort Lee in North Jersey, as well as Washington, D.C.