More Culture:

November 08, 2021

Quinta Brunson to star as Philly public school teacher in new ABC comedy 'Abbott Elementary'

The show is based loosely upon the experiences of the comedian's mother, who worked in the city's public education system for 40 years

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Quinta Brunson
Abbott Elementary Quinta Brunson Prashant Gupta/ABC

'Abbott Elementary' tells the story of a group of Philly school teachers and staff who are trying to educate their students while navigating the everyday challenges of working in an underfunded school district.

A fictional Philadelphia public school will serve as the setting for a new ABC comedy series debuting next month, with actress Quinta Brunson in the lead role.

"Abbott Elementary" is a workplace comedy that tells the story of teachers and staff at Willard R. Abbott School in Philadelphia who are seeking to educate their students while navigating the everyday challenges of working in an underfunded district.

The show's main character, second grade teacher Janine Teagues, is played by the West Philly native Brunson. The cast also includes Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph, the wife of Philly state Sen. Vincent Hughes.

A new trailer for the series released last week shows that it could be very similar to other workplace comedies, like "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation." It's also clear that the show will include plenty of cultural references to Philadelphia. 

The teaser features a scene in which Brunson's character is pointing to a whiteboard and teaching her students how to say words like "cheesesteak," "hoagie" and "jawn." Ralph's character, Barbara Howard, is walking by the classroom as this lesson is taking place and steps inside to inform Teagues to stop.

"This is a classroom. Not a hoagie stand," Ralph's character says.

"Abbott Elementary" was created and written by the 31-year-old Brunson, who said it is loosely based upon her mother's 40-year teaching career in the School District of Philadelphia.

"It's a fun show," Brunson told guest host Wanda Sykes on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" this past July. "It's a straight-up comedy, which is what I'm excited about too. We're dealing with everyday people and their work situations that they love, which may not be the best situations to us. But people do the job of teacher because they want to do it, because they can do it, because they're good at it." 

Filming for the show's 13-episode first season wrapped Friday, Brunson said. "Abbott Elementary" will premiere Dec. 7 at 9:30 p.m. on ABC and air regularly at 9 p.m. on Tuesdays starting Jan. 4. Episodes will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Brunson became famous after her online videos went viral and turned her Quinta B. character into a meme. The comedian then went on to help create viral videos for BuzzFeed and the "Quinta vs. Everything" web series for Facebook.

The former Temple University student has also starred on HBO's "The Black Lady Sketch Show" and lent her voice to Netflix's adult animated comedy series "Big Mouth."

Brunson released her first book earlier this year, called "She Memes Well," which contains a collection of personal essays about her rise to comedic stardom.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Quinta Brunson Philadelphia TV Shows West Philly School District of Philadelphia ABC Shows Teachers Comedy Television Schools Comedians

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Chargers game
110721JustinHerbert

Sponsored

Independence Blue cross offering a variety of health plans with free virtual care during Open Enrollment
Independence Blue Cross Headquarters - Open Enrollment Period

Sponsored

Why stretching is so important — especially as we age
Purchased - Senior woman stretching in the park

Government

Pennsylvania now allowing businesses to expand space for outdoor cocktail service
Pennsylvania outdoors cocktail service

Movies

Philadelphia Jewish Film and Media festival returns with in person and virtual screenings
PJFM Wet Dog

Holidays

Assembly opens seasonal Alpine Heights Rooftop Lounge
Assembly Ski Lounge

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved