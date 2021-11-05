More Culture:

November 05, 2021

Brian Dawkins creates charity burger for Chickie's and Pete's

The B Dawk Impact Burger is topped with a fried egg and arugula

Former Eagles player Brian Dawkins partnered with Chickie's and Pete's to create a burger that benefits his charity, The Impact Foundation.

Chickie's and Pete's latest burger offers diners a chance to support the charity of a beloved former Eagles player.

Brian Dawkins teamed up with the restaurant to create a burger to benefit The Impact Foundation, which provides education and resources to youth, families and communities in need. The charity will receive $5 from each burger sold.

"I appreciate the financial support from Chickie's and Pete's through The B Dawk Impact Burger for the Foundation and all of those we help," Dawkins said in a press release.

Dawkins started the foundation in 2019 to help disadvantaged young people and to promote spiritual, cerebral and physical wellness. 

It started in Jacksonville, where he grew up, and expanded to Philadelphia in 2021.

The B Dawk Impact Burger is a Primal Supply Meats grass-fed burger with jerk spices, provolone, Caribbean spiced pineapple sauce and jalapeño chimichurri. It is topped with a fried egg and arugula and served with a side of Crabby Sweets with cinnamon maple sauce. Dawkins hand-selected the flavors included in the burger.

To kick off the launch of the burger, Dawkins headed to George Washington High School in Northeast Philadelphia for a meet-and-greet lunch with the students, followed by a question and answer session.

The burger is $16.95 and is available at full service Chickie's and Pete's locations, including:

•Atlantic City: 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
•Audubon: 675 Shannondell Blvd., Audubon, PA 19407
•Bordentown: 183 U.S. Highway 130, Bordentown, NJ 08505
•Drexel Hill: Pilgrim Gardens Shopping Center, Drexel Hill, PA 19026
•Egg Harbor: 6055 Blackhorse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234
•Glassboro: 234 Rowan Blvd., Glassboro, NJ 08028
•Marlton: 25 NJ-73, Marlton, NJ 08053
•Mayfair: 4010 Robbins Avenue , Philadelphia , PA 19135
•Northeast Philly: 11000 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19116
•Parx Casino: 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, PA 19020
•South Philly: 1526 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19145
•Warrington: 500 Easton Road, Warrington, PA 18976

