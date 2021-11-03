Watch The War on Drugs' NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Each new album from Philadelphia rock outfit The War on Drugs reinforces how much musical texture goes into the band's sweeping sound, which marries rhythm and tempo in a way few other artists can achieve with similar flare.

The arrival of "I Don't Live Here Anymore," the band's fifth studio album, has been met with strong praise from critics as a follow-up to 2017's Grammy Award-winning "A Deeper Understanding." With the new album, The War on Drugs takes on themes of transience and shedding the metaphorical skin of unsettling memories.