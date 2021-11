Watch The War on Drugs' NPR Tiny Desk Concert

It's one thing to see the band live or perform in a controlled setting like a late night TV show. It's another thing to see Adam Granduciel and company in their own space with an impressive stockpile of synths and guitar pedals. That amount of musical equipment goes a long way toward explaining the mix of genres The War on Drugs have finely calibrated into their own unmistakable sound.

This week, the band appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk Concert series, which is still featuring remote recordings from artists during the pandemic. The War on Drugs prove again that this is one of the best ways to watch them at work in their own element.

The Tiny Desk Concert features four songs off the band's new album: "I Don't Live Here Anymore," "I Don't Wanna Wait," "Old Skin" and "Change."

The War on Drugs will play a pair of shows at The Met Philadelphia on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28. before rounding out their U.S. tour and heading to Europe next spring.