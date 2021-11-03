More Culture:

November 03, 2021

Will Smith releases trailer for YouTube docuseries 'The Best Shape of My Life'

The six-part show examines the actor's efforts to write his memoir while attempting to lose 20 pounds

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Will Smith
Will Smith docuseries ddp images/Sipa USA

The docuseries will premiere the day before Smith's memoir, "Will," is released on November 9.

Will Smith is on track to have a busy month.

The West Philly native has dropped the trailer for a YouTube Originals docuseries entitled "The Best Shape of My Life." The six-part show will hit the video sharing platform Monday – the day before the release of his memoir, "Will." 

The series takes viewers through the star's journey writing his memoir and re-experiencing his past, all while attempting to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks.

"When I started this show, I thought I was getting into the best shape of my life physically," Smith said in the trailer. "But mentally, I was somewhere else." 

Smith noted that his fitness journey, which coincided with him revisiting his life as he wrote his memoir, brought a lot of "hidden things" to the surface. 

The biggest reveal in the trailer comes during a scene with his family, in which Smith opens up about suicidal thoughts he experienced earlier in his life. The group is known for not being shy about publicly airing their personal lives and mindsets. 

Smith and his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, made headlines last year for discussing their marriage in an episode of Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show, "Red Table Talk." 

Smith will be in Philly on the day the docuseries releases, as he kicks off his book tour at The Met Philly with an event called "An Evening of Stories With Friends." The live talk will see Smith reflect on his life and career thus far. 

On Nov. 19, Smith's newest film, "King Richard," will premiere in theaters and on HBOMax. The film is a biopic about Richard Williams, father and coach of tennis powerhouses Serena and Venus Williams. The movie was previously featured on Oct. 28 at the Philadelphia Film Festival. 

Fans can watch the trailer for "The Best Shape of My Life" below. 


Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Will Smith Philadelphia YouTube TV Memoirs Movies Documentaries

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NFL

From Eagles lineman to unpaid intern, Barrett Brooks paid his dues and earned it the hard way
Barrett-Brooks_110321

Sponsored

Independence Blue cross offering a variety of health plans with free virtual care during Open Enrollment
Independence Blue Cross Headquarters - Open Enrollment Period

Mental Health

Bipolar disorder can be challenging to diagnose because symptoms vary widely
bipolar disorder brain

2021 Election

An at-a-glance recap of Tuesday's election results in Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Philly Election Day 2021

Health News

Tastykake recalls several cupcake products due to metal contamination
Tastykake Recall

Holiday

Ice skating, Wintergarden are back at Dilworth Park for the winter season
Dilworth Park Ice Skating

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved