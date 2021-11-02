6ABC reporter Maggie Kent gives birth to baby girl

Philadelphia native and 6ABC reporter Maggie Kent is celebrating the birth of her daughter, who arrived Monday after the news anchor had dressed up as a magic eight ball for Halloween.

Kent and the station shared the news Tuesday, announcing that the baby girl was born Monday afternoon and weighed seven pounds, 12 ounces.

Kent shared a picture of her newborn girl with a bow on her head as she slept.

"Mom and dad are over the moon!" Kent said, via 6ABC.