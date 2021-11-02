6ABC reporter Maggie Kent gives birth to baby girl

November 02, 2021
Philadelphia native and 6ABC reporter Maggie Kent is celebrating the birth of her daughter, who arrived Monday after the news anchor had dressed up as a magic eight ball for Halloween.
Happy Halloween! 🎃👻🍫 pic.twitter.com/42jmfbSLat— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) October 31, 2021
Kent and the station shared the news Tuesday, announcing that the baby girl was born Monday afternoon and weighed seven pounds, 12 ounces.
Kent shared a picture of her newborn girl with a bow on her head as she slept.
She’s here, she’s healthy & perfect! 🥰 she’s ours forever & ever!https://t.co/cv6I54vZJX— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) November 2, 2021
"Mom and dad are over the moon!" Kent said, via 6ABC.
Kent grew up in the neighborhood around Philadelphia's Italian Market and is a graduate of Central High School. She joined 6ABC in 2018 after previously working at News 12 The Bronx and Brooklyn and WCBS in New York City.
Last month, she shared a video on Instagram showing her pregnancy journey and growing baby bump while on the job in Philly.