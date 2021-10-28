More Culture:

October 28, 2021

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler lists Center City condo for sale at $1.99 million

The pitcher signed a five-year contract with Philadelphia in 2019

By Michael Tanenbaum
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler's luxury condo at Two Liberty Place, one of the highest privately-owned residences in the city, is on the market for $1.99 million.

Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler proved to be the best and most consistent member of the team's rotation last season, earning a place in the Cy Young discussion with a 14-10 record and an earned run average of 2.78.

Wheeler, 31, signed a five-year, $118 million contract with the Phillies in 2019 and figures to be in the area for a while, barring a trade that some thought might happen over the summer as the team struggled and looked like potential trade deadline sellers.

Now Wheeler is doing a little selling of his own.

This week, the Phillies ace listed his luxury condominium at Two Liberty Place in Center City for $1.99 million. He and his wife, Dominique, had purchased the property in 2020 for $1.75 million at a time when the shortened MLB season was in flux due to the coronavirus pandemic. He had signed with the team after five seasons on the New York Mets and arrived in Philadelphia at a tricky time.

The condo, a two bedroom, 2.5 bathroom unit on the 56th floor of Two Liberty Place, offers some of the most sweeping residential views in Philadelphia, spanning from the Delaware to the Schuylkill River. The four units on the 56th floor are among the highest privately-owned residences in the city, topped only by the penthouse on the 57th floor.

The condo has hardwood floors in the common areas and carpets in the bedrooms, with state-of-the-art appliances and access to the building's resident amenities on the 37th floor. That includes a gym, massage room, indoor pool, yoga studio and common room.

Anthony D'Amato, a real estate broker with Keller Williams of Cherry Hill, said Thursday that Wheeler is "thinking around" about where he wants to move.

Built in 1990 at 16th and Chestnut streets, Two Liberty Place is one of Philadelphia's most iconic skyscrapers. Its spire, which has a squatter appearance than the top of One Liberty Place, was designed to maximize floor area for Cigna when it first opened. The building's upper levels were later converted into the luxury Residences at Two Liberty.

Michael Tanenbaum
